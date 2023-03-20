National Drug and Alcohol Facts Week
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The National Drug & Alcohol Facts Week-Long health observance–organized by the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) and the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA), both part of the National Institutes of Health–takes place March 20th through March 26th.
NDAFW (National Drug and Alcohol Facts Week) celebrates the inquiring minds of teens by giving them a space (virtual or physical) to ask questions about drugs, alcohol, and tobacco, and to get scientific answers from experts. In lieu of in-person events and activities, NIDA encourages virtual participation. There are countless activities that teens, parents, caregivers, and teachers can do that don’t involve leaving the house.
As part of the NDAFW celebration, the Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission (AICDAC) is providing online videos and activities for many to view through the agency’s Facebook page.
According to the 2021 Pennsylvania Youth Survey data, the top three most used substances among youth in Clarion County are tobacco/nicotine, alcohol, and marijuana. Nicotine is the common chemical found in tobacco products, as well as electronic cigarettes. 99% of the e-juices, vape juices, or pods that are on the market contain nicotine.
At the time, the survey was administered to students in grades 6th, 8th, 10th, and 12th grade. 19.3% of the student body reported vaping in the past 30 days. This percentage is higher than the overall state average.
While drugs can put a teenager’s health and life in jeopardy, many teens are not aware of the risks. Even for those teens who do not use substances, many have friends–or know someone–who do, and they are often looking for ways to help them.
AICDAC wants local teens to have the opportunity to learn what science has taught them about substance use and addiction. There are so many myths about drugs, alcohol, and tobacco cluttering our popular culture. National Drug and Alcohol Facts Week® is for teens to get honest answers about various substances so they can make healthy, informed decisions for themselves and share accurate information with peers. This is also a great time for parents, caregivers, and teachers to stay educated, as well.
For activities, promotional items, and further information, please visit: https://teens.drugabuse.gov/national-drug-alcohol-facts-week
www.facebook.com/AICDAC
www.aicdac.org
814-226-6350
