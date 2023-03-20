State Police Calls: Local Woman Scammed Out of Over $1500 Worth of Apple Gift Cards

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following incidents:

Troopers Investigating Assault at Clarion Psychiatric Center

PSP Clarion is investigation an assault that occurred recently at Clarion Psychiatric Center in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

Police say a known 34-year-old Clarion woman is the suspect in the incident that happened at 8:45 a.m. on Thursday, March 16.

The victims are a 44-year-old Clarion woman, a 50-year-old Pittsburgh woman, and a 25-year-old Irvine man.

Theft by Deception in Sligo

Clarion-based State Police say a local woman was recently a victim of an online scam.

According to a release issued on Sunday, March 19, the victim was “scammed out of Apple gift cards” valued at $1,500.00.

The incident occurred around 2:23 p.m. on Thursday, March 9.

Police say the victim is a 58-year-old Sligo woman.

No further details were provided.

