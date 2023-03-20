 

Tractor-Trailer Side Swipes Vehicle, Slams into Embankment in Beaver Township

Monday, March 20, 2023 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

policeBEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 in Beaver Township on Friday afternoon.

According to Clarion-based State Police, this crash occurred at 12:10 p.m. on Friday, March 17, on Interstate 80 west, in Beaver Township, Clarion County.

Police say a 2020 International Truck & Engine driven by 35-year-old Donald R. Hilliard, of Trenton, NJ, was attempting to pass a 2009 Volvo T100 operated by 47-year-old Gregory P. Brown, of St. Louis, MO.

While passing, Hilliard’s truck sideswiped Brown’s vehicle.

Hilliard then lost control of his vehicle as it traveled off the right side of the road and impacted an embankment.

Both operators were using seat belts and were not injured.

Hilliard refused transport.

According to police, Hilliard was charged with a traffic violation.


