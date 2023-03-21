 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

TodayIncreasing clouds, with a high near 53. Southwest wind 8 to 10 mph.
TonightMostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Southeast wind around 6 mph.
WednesdayA slight chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. South wind 7 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday NightRain, mainly after 2am. Low around 45. South wind 11 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
ThursdayShowers before 2pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm between 2pm and 5pm, then showers after 5pm. High near 60. Breezy, with a southwest wind 18 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Thursday NightShowers likely before 8pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 8pm and midnight, then showers likely after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
FridayShowers likely, mainly before 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday NightShowers likely, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
SaturdayShowers. High near 56. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Saturday NightRain likely before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
SundayPartly sunny, with a high near 51.
Sunday NightA chance of rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
MondayRain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
