Clarion Announces 2023 Sports Hall of Fame Class

CLARION, Pa. — The Clarion “Sports Hall of Fame” committee announced on Monday, March 20, that seven new members will be inducted into the 2023 HOF Class on Friday, April 28.

New inductees are Bekzod Abdurakhmonov (2011-12 Wrestling); Amanda Gough (2008-2011 Volleyball, 2012-13 Softball, 2012-13 Basketball), Matthew Guyton (2001-2005 Golf);, Rich Herman (1980-2015 SID; 1989-99 Baseball coach, 1981-87 Asst. Baseball coach), Dan Kohley (1976-79 Football), Lauren (Murgatroyd) Hasselquist (1977-79 Women’s Swimming), and Erin Richard (2004-09 Cross Country/Track & Field).

Clarion’s 34th Annual Sports Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies are scheduled for Friday, April 28, at the newly renovated Waldo S. Tippin Gymnasium located at the corner of Greenville Avenue & Payne Street, beginning at 7:00 p.m. The event is open to the public.

A social is set to begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Second Floor Eagle’s Perch at Tippin Gym. Ticket orders are being handled by the Alumni Engagement Office, 100 Seifert Mooney Center at PennWest Clarion.

Tickets are $40 per person and are available online at www.clarion.edu/shof, or by contacting the Office of Alumni Engagement at 814-393-2572. Checks should be made payable to CUF/Sports Hall of Fame. Induction information is also available at www.clariongoldeneagles.com.

“I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate the members of the Hall of Fame Class of 2023. Their contributions to the history and legacy of Golden Eagle athletics cannot be overstated, and I look forward to the chance to welcome them all back to campus on April 28 and congratulate them in person,” said Clarion Athletic Director Dr. Wendy Snodgrass.

2023 Clarion Hall of Fame Inductees:

BEKZOD ABDURAKHMONOV – WRESTLING – 2012 Clarion Grad – Sports Management

Bekzod Abdurakhmonov is an extremely talented and internationally renown wrestler taking NCAA Division I All-America honors in 2012 representing Clarion University, while earning a freestyle Bronze medal at 74 kg in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics representing Uzbekistan. Bekzod came to Clarion for the 2011 season under coach Teague Moore and posted a fantastic 38-12 overall record at 165-pounds, 1st at PSAC’s, 3rd at EWL’s and posted a 3-2 record at D-I nationals losing in the All-America round. His senior year in 2012 was amazing posting a 36-5 mark, 1st at PSAC’s and EWL’s, 4th at Midlands and a strong 3rd place at the NCAA D-I nationals at 165 pounds. Bekzod was 5-1 at nationals (in St. Louis), losing in the semi’s to eventual NCAA Champion David Taylor of Penn St., then came roaring back to defeat Peter Yates (Va. Tech) 5-4 and Kyle Blevins (App. State) 6-2 for third place. The Eagles were coached in 2012 by Matt Dernlan. Bekzod finished his amazing Clarion career with a 2-year record of 74-17 and an NCAA match record of 8-3. Bekzod helped the Golden Eagles finish 18th as a team at the NCAA Division I Nationals in 2012. After spending a year coaching at Clarion in 2013, he focused on his international competition. At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Abdurakhmonov earned a bronze medal at 74kg when he won his bronze medal match in dominating fashion over #2 seed Daniyar Kaisonov of Kazakhstan 13-2. He also competed in the 2016 Olympics in Rio losing in the bronze match and he hopes to compete in the 2024 games in Paris. Medals won by Bekzod internationally include gold medals at the 2018 & 2014 Asian Games, 2017 and 2015 Asian Championships and bronze medals at the 2018 and 2014 World Championships. A native of Tashkent, Uzbekistan and who attended Colby Community College, Abdurakhmonov currently is a volunteer assistant coach at Harvard. He is married to Nigora Tursunkulova.

AMANDA GOUGH – VOLLEYBALL, SOFTBALL, BASKETBALL – 2013 Clarion Grad – Liberal Studies

Amanda Gough was an outstanding three sport athlete with the Golden Eagles as a 4-year starting setter in volleyball, 2-year starting shortstop in softball and 2-year guard in basketball. In the Fall of 2008 she helped Clarion volleyball to a 16-15 overall record contributing 795 assists, 70 kills, 42 service aces, 215 digs and 39 blocks. In 2009 the Golden Eagles were NCAA D-II Atlantic Regional Qualifiers, notched a 26-10 overall record and a 15-4 mark in the PSAC-West (2nd place). Gough posted 1205 assists (10th in s single season), 334 digs, 72 kills, 23 aces and 77 total blocks. She was voted to the 2nd team PSAC-West. The 2010 season was – in a word – awesome. Clarion posted a school record 32-5 overall mark, went 17-2 in winning the West and won the PSAC Title with a 3-1 win over Edinboro. Gough had 45 set assists, 13 digs and 6 kills in the title win. Clarion then won the Atlantic Regional title defeating Cal 3-0 with Amanda getting 39 assists and 5 digs in the finale. Clarion lost a hard fought match to Dowling in the NCAA Elite 8, but not before posting a record setting season under coach Jennifer Herron. Gough had 1153 assists, 288 digs, 91 kills, 22 aces and 52 blocks. She was named to the PSAC-West First Team and AVCA All-Region. In 2011 Clarion was 19-13 overall, 14-5 in the PSAC-West and again qualified for the NCAA Atlantic Regionals. Gough finished her senior year with 1045 assists, 282 digs, 74 kills, 11 aces and 57 blocks and was named First Team PSAC-West and AVCA All-Atlantic Region. Gough finished second at Clarion in career assists with 4,198, 13th in digs with 1,119 and 19th in blocks with 225. In 2012 she started her college softball career hitting .311 (28 of 90) with 4 doubles, 2 hr’s, 8 rbi’s and 12 runs scored. In 2013 she hit .357 (30 of 84 – 7th at Clarion), 9 doubles (7th at Clarion), 1 triple, 2 hr’s, 15 rbi’s and 14 runs scored. Her .560 slugging was 5th best of all-time and she was a First Team PSAC Central selection. She was a career .333 hitter (58 of 174), .489 slugging, 26 runs, 23 rbi’s, 13 doubles and 4 hr’s. She also played guard on the 2012 & 2013 basketball teams under “Gie” Parsons. A 2008 grad of Chesterton High (Indiana) she was the 2008 Female Athlete of the Year. Employed at the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District, she currently resides in Chesterton with her two children Mattilyn and Ronan.

MATT GUYTON – GOLF – 2005 Clarion Grad – Information Systems

NCAA Division II All-America golfer Matthew “Matt” Guyton is welcomed into the Clarion Sports Hall of Fame posthumously (passed away 5-6-2017) after putting together a great golf career for the Golden Eagles from 2001 – 2005. Playing for HOF coach Al Lefevre (HOF-2010), he was named 2002 PSAC Rookie & Player of the Year leading Clarion to the Spring PSAC team title while finishing 2nd individually at PSAC’s and 5th at NCAA D-II Regionals. He averaged 74.6 in 22 rounds. In the Fall of 2002 Matt set the 36-hole school record with a two-day total of 10-under par (67, 67 – 134) and tied the school record of 5-under par in an 18-hole round (twice) at the WVIAC Tournament. Clarion set team records with a one day total of 286 (2-under) and two day total of 572 (4-under). In the Spring Clarion placed 2nd at PSAC’s and 8th at Regionals. Guyton won PSAC’s and then won the D-II Regionals (72, 69, 73 – 214) with a par in the first hole of a playoff. Earning a trip to the NCAA’s at Crosswater Golf Club in Sunriver Oregon, Matt dazzled the competition shooting an even par, 72-hole total of 288 (72, 73, 71, 72) for 7th place. He was voted Third Team All-America and PSAC Player of the Year. That summer he was selected to play in the U.S. Amateur at Oakmont. In 2003 – 04 Guyton again was named PSAC Player of the Year with a 75.0 average and led Clarion to a 2nd place PSAC team finish and a 5th place ending at Regionals. In his senior season Matt was third at PSAC’s and helped Clarion to a runner-up team finish. Despite having a serious knee injury before the Spring NCAA Regionals, he fought to a 54-hole 238 (79 avg.) helping the Eagles to a third place ending. Guyton owns the record for career average at 74.95, plus was 2004 Clarion Male Athlete of the Year and three time Burgess-McCormack Collegiate shootout champion. A native of DuBois, Pa. and a 2001 DuBois High grad, Matt was the Head Golf Professional at Treasure Lake (DuBois) in 2015 and during his career served as a golf professional at prestigious locations like Black Hall Club, Westbury Golf & Country Club, Jonathan’s Landing, TPC at Wakefield and many more. His wife Deniz and children Skyy and Snow reside in Florida. His parents Jim & Bridget, Clarion grads, live in Raleigh, N.C.

RICH HERMAN – SID/BASEBALL COACH – Clarion – 1980 – 2015

Rich Herman, Clarion’s innovative SID for 35 ½ years (1980-2015), a CoSIDA national leader, Head Baseball Coach and Assistant Baseball Coach at Clarion and was a founding member of the Sports Hall of Fame Committee starting in 1989, joins the Hall as an inductee. Herman came to Clarion in August of 1980 from Edinboro and put together a HOF career. Over the years he promoted hundreds of Athletes to All-America or other honors, including over 100 football All-Americans. He won 19 citations from CoSIDA for award winning publications. Under Herman Clarion was the first NCAA Division I wrestling program to have its matches broadcast live on the web, the first small college school in the East to have in-game computer basketball statistics and the first to have a sports hotline that included wrap-ups of the latest athletic events. In 1999 Herman received the Division I Wrestling SID of the Year Award at the NCAA D-I Nationals at Penn State from the National Wrestling Media Association. Herman was the President of D-II Sports Information Directors of America from July 2009 to June 2011 after serving as the organization’s First Vice-President for three years (July 2006 – July 2009). As President of D-2 he worked directly with NCAA President Mike Racy & COSIDA Executive Director John Humenik to expand and fund the CoSIDA Academic All-America awards program nationwide, while producing the first NCAA D2 Model Strategic Communications Document approved by the NCAA. In 2011 Herman was inducted into the CoSIDA Hall of Fame (including Division I), plus received the Warren Berg Award (top D-2 SID). In 2012 he received the Bob Kenworthy Community Service and in 2016 the Lifetime Achievement Awards from CoSIDA. Proud Clarion baseball coach from 1989-99 and assistant coach from 1981-87, he had players like Brad Frazier (HOF- 2006) that won individual NCAA, PSAC and Clarion titles and of course the 1984 PSAC-West Championship team that finished 2nd in the PSAC with coach Barry McCauliff. Also the PSAC Football SID from 1985-93, he served two terms on Clarion Borough Council (2001-2009) and gave official testimony in 2008 to the PA. House Committee on Government in reference to PA. Borough non-taxable properties. A 2018 Lawrence County Sports HOF Inductee, he is a native of Ellwood City, Pa, a 1972 graduate of Lincoln High and a 1976 graduate of Point Park University. He and wife Paula live in Clarion.

DAN KOHLEY – FOOTBALL – 1984 Clarion Grad – Business Management

Dan Kohley was a 4-year starting All-America tight end at Clarion from 1976 – 1979 under legendary HOF coach Al Jacks (1989) and helped the Golden Eagles to two PSAC-West and one PSAC championship. When Dan arrived at Clarion he made a strong impression on the coaches immediately as freshman as an outstanding blocking tight end with excellent hands. He caught 3 passes for 30 yards and 1 td in 1976, but also contributed as a placekicker making 6 of 6 PAT’s and 2 of 2 field goals to score a total of 18 points, 4th on the team that went 7-3 overall and 3-3 in the PSAC-West. The 1977 team went 9-0-1 overall, won the PSAC West with a 5-0-1 mark and won the PSAC Title game over Millersville 25-24. In the title game Kohley caught 4 passes for 33 yards. He caught a 12 yard pass in the final minute that placed the ball on the 12 yard line, before Hall of Famer Bill May booted the game winner. Dan posted a team leading 29 receptions for 411 yards and 4 td’s in 1977 earning All PSAC and District 18 honors. In 1978 the Golden Eagles had another strong campaign posting an 8-3 overall record and a 5-1 mark in winning the PSAC Western Division. Clarion lost the PSAC title game to East Stroudsburg. Kohley again led the team with 24 catches for 302 yards and 5 td’s and was named All D-18 and HM All-American. In his senior year Dan played in only 7 games due to injury, but still managed 18 catches for 203 yards and 1 td helping clarion to a 9-1 overall record and 5-1 in the West. Kohley closed his outstanding career with 74 catches (#6 at Clarion) for 946 yards (#8 at Clarion) and 11 td’s (#5 at Clarion). The Golden Eagles were 33-7-1 overall and 18-5-1 in the West during his career. A native of Pittsburgh and a 1976 graduate of Shaler High, he is the President of Fab-Tec Industries in Coraopolis, Pa., and resides in Harmony, Pa. Dan and wife Sheree have a daughter Julie and sons Daniel and Michael.

LAUREN (MURGATROYD) HASSELQUIST – SWIMMING – 1980 Clarion Grad – Medical Technology

Lauren (Murgatroyd) Hasselquist, an outstanding 19-time All-America sprint freestyler and backstroke specialist, came to Clarion in the 1976-77 season as a freshman and led Clarion to two AIAW Division II National Championships and three PSAC titles in three seasons under HOF coach Carol Clay (HOF-1990). In 1977 Lauren helped the Golden Eagles to their first national championship with 7 All-America placings. She was part of the winning 200 medley relay team (pool and national record) , 2nd place 200 free and 400 medley relays, while individually placing 4th in the 50 backstroke and 100 backstroke, 6th in the 200 back and 9th in the 100 IM. The 200 medley relay team qualified for and swam in the Division I Nationals. Clarion also won PSAC’s and she finaled in the 50, 100 and 200 back and three relays. In 1978 the Golden Eagles again won the AIAW Division II National Championship as she was a 6-time All-American placing 2nd in the 400 medley and 3rd in the 200 medley relays, plus a 6th in the 200 free relay. Individually she was 4th in the 50 and 100 backstroke and 8th in the 200 backstroke. Clarion also won the PSAC team title and she finaled in all events. In 1979 Clarion placed 5th as a team at the AIAW Nationals where Murgatroyd was a 6-time All-American placing 5th in the 50 back and 7th in the 100 back, with the 200 medley relay placing third, 200 free relay getting seventh, 400 medley relay finishing 9th and 200 back placing 11th. Clarion again won the PSAC team title with Lauren getting to the finals in all events. Clarion also won the team title at the International Women’s meet in Ontario, Canada in 1977 and 1978. Team Captain in 1978-79, she did not compete her senior year (1980) due to the responsibilities of her Medical Technology Internship. She held 4 school records including the 50 backstroke (28.42), 200 medley relay (1:53.04), 400 medley relay (4:07.93), and 200 free relay. After college Lauren continued to swim in United States Masters Swimming and in 1989 set 2 World Records in short course 50 and 100 meter backstroke. A native of Phoenixville and 1976 grad of Phoenixville Area, Lauren was a Medical Technologist, Assistant Park Ranger, Swim coach and Kindergarten teacher in her career. She is retired but still swimming. She and husband Arne have two sons Sten and Anders and reside in Hampton, Virginia.

ERIN RICHARD – WOMEN’S TRACK & CROSS COUNTRY – 2009 Clarion Grad – Elementary Education

Erin Richard is the most decorated women’s athlete in Track & Cross Country ever at Clarion competing from the Fall of 2004 through the Spring of 2009 and was recruited by 2022 HOF coach Pat Mooney. She is a 5-time NCAA Division II All-American (Indoor & Outdoor Track), 7-time PSAC Track winner, and the 2007 PSAC Cross Country Individual champion. Her 5 NCAA All-America placings include a 5th place in the 5,000 and a 4th place as a member of the Distance Medley Relay at the 2009 NCAA Division II Indoor Championships at Angelo State. She also placed 3rd in the 5,000 and 4th in the 10,000 at the 2007 outdoor national championships (at Johnson C. Smith) and placed 7th in the 5,000 at the 2007 indoor nationals. Also a three time PSAC Champ (Indoor Mile; Outdoor 3,000 & 5,000) that year, she was voted 2007 PSAC Female Track Athlete of the Year. In the Fall of 2007 Erin became the first and only Clarion female to win the PSAC Cross Country Championship defeating defending champion Rachael Lanzel of Edinboro by 12 seconds at Kutztown. She also finished 4th at Division II Regionals and 61st at nationals. In the Spring of 2006 she won the PSAC Indoor 3,000 and DMR, plus was 2nd in the mile. She also won the 1500 and the 3,000 at the PSAC outdoor championships. Richard also was 11th at NCAA Cross Country Regionals in 2006 (missing PSAC’s with an injury). Her awards also include 2008 and 2009 Clarion Female Athlete of the Year, ESPN/CoSIDA 2nd Team Academic All-American in 2008, 3rd Team ESPN/CoSIDA Academic All-American in 2009, 4-time Clarion and PSAC “Scholar Athlete” and two-time PSAC Academic Top 10. She owns 8 Clarion Track & Field records including 4 outdoor including the 1500 – 4:32.6; 3000 – 9:56.7; 5,000 – 16:41.4 and 10,000 – 35:38.9 and 4 indoor featuring the mile – 4:58.4; 3,000 – 9:37.1; 5,000 – 16:50.7 and DMR 11:51.0 under the tutelage of coach Jayson Resch. A native of Erie, Pa. and a 2004 graduate of McDowell High, Erin currently is employed at the University of Denver as an Academic Advisor.

CLARION NOTES: The 2023 induction class brings the Hall of Fame total to 206…The first class in 1989 had 11 members. That inaugural class included -James Alcorn(fb), Dr.James Gemmell (former President), Al Jacks (fb coach), Alex Sandusky (fb), Barbara Schaefer-Nejman (diving), Wade Schalles (wrestling), William Sheridan (fb), Waldo S. Tippin (coach-A.D.), Pete Vuckovich (baseball), Jon Wiberg (bk) and Ernestine Weaver (gymnastics coach)…1990-Michael J. Catello(fb),Carol Clay (swimming coach),Robert H. Shaw (fb),Bill Simpson (wrestling) & Reggie Wells (bk)… 1991-Garry Barton (wrestling),Dave Bevevino (fb),Connie Jo Israel (gymnastics), Don Stemmerich (bk-ba), Terry Thompson (bk), George Williams (announcer -honorary)…1992-Thomas Carnahan (coach),Charles Heller (wrestling),James McCullough (fb-bk-baseball),Joseph O’Brien (fb),Jeanne O’Connor (swimming), Halley Willison (fb-bk)…1993-Robert J. Cloherty (fb),Joseph J. Knowles (baseball coach), Cheryl L.(Perozzi) Gilotty (gymnastics),Louis Hutcherson (fb),Frank Lignelli Jr.(athlete-coach-A.D.) & Kenneth S. Warnick (wrestling) …1994-Edward H. Arndt (fb),Tracy (Cooper) Rossa (swimming),Joseph P. DeGregorio (basketball coach),Robert L. Kelly (bk), John Lovre (fb), Don Rohn (wrestling)… 1995-John V. Calipari (bk),Gary J. McCauley (fb),Doria (Mamalo) McConnell (diving),Douglas A. Niebel (wrestling),Frances M. Shope (associate A.D.) and Michael J. Zucca (diving)…1996-Pete Caristo (fb),Nanette (Farrar) Handley (swimming),Dr. Rebecca Rutt Leas (swimming coach), Terry E. Roseto (bk), Charles A.Ruslavage(fb coach),Joseph P.Sebestyen (bk),Roland B.Sparrow (fb)… 1997-John G. Dellostretto (fb), Kevin C. Ewing (fb), Alvin E. Gibson (bk), James W. Kassell (fb,bk,track,baseball), Donald E. Leas (diving coach), Rhonda (Phillips) Zozula (diver)… 1998 Kurt S. Angle (wrestling), Elton R. Brown (fb), Robert G. Bubb (wrestling coach), Robert J. Erdeljac (fb), Loyal M. Jasper (track & field), Barbara (Seel) Couvrette (diving), 1999 Tina (Bair) Karan (sw), Joseph J. Boros (golf), Kenneth D. Haselrig (wr), Ernest W. Johnson (athlete/coach – honorary), Steven P. Scillitani (fb) and Michael C. Sisinni (bk), 2000-James M. Beichner (wr), John A. DeRiggi (fb), Joseph J. Kata (deceased- fb, bk, ba), Anthony Perriello (diving), Lisa M. (Warren) Dollard (tennis) and Richard L. Pae (fb coach- honorary), 2001- David G. Caslow (wr), Leatha (Dudeck) Baker (basketball), James T. Hersh (sw), Thomas J. Komenda (fb), Gordon G. Sills (baseball) and Robert E. Leonard (Head Athletic Trainer), 2002- James A. Becker (football), Charles E. Coryea (wrestling), Carlita A. Jones (women’s basketball), Joseph M. Malis (men’s basketball), Theresa A. (Teri) Peot (women’s swimming) and Gene Sobolewski (Football Coach), 2003- Daniel J. Chojnacki (men’s basketball), Michael J. Cole (wrestling), Corissa “Mona” Gaffney-Brosier (women’s basketball), Guido Malacarne (football/baseball) and David A. Peura (men’s swimming), 2004- Lynn Armstrong (football), Ronald R. Botz (basketball), Jack Davis (wrestling), Terence M. McFetridge (football), Kwame R. Morton (basketball), Joyce (Skoog) Robillard (swimming), John Shropshire (football/administrator – deceased), 2005- Cheryl L. Bansek (women’s basketball), Richard H. Danielson (men’s basketball), Wesley C. Freeburg (fb, bask.,baseball), Sheldon E. Thomas (wrestling), Arthur T. Tragesser (football), 2006- Robert B. Frazier (baseball), Carl Grinage (basketball), Jerry M. Haslett (football), William Z. May (football), Christina Tillotson Sheets (women’s swimming), John A. Joy (basketball coach), William G. Miller (swimming coach), 2007- Shannon Coakley Gallagher (women’s basketball), Patrick L. Kiehl (diving), James M. Miller (football), Christopher Roosevelt (basketball), Bryan C. Stout (wrestling), 2008- Steven P. Darby (men’s swimming), Amy (Coon) Miller (women’s basketball), Thomas D. Kurtz (football/baseball), Randy J. Miller (wrestling), Steve T. Witte (football), Mary Lou (Doverspike) Russell (deceased/honorary), 2009- Paul A. Clark (wrestling), A’Lisa (Woicicki) Funk (women’s swimming), Jon Haslett (football), Damon Pietronigro (men’s swimming) and Ernie Widmar (football/baseball), 2010 – Mark D. Angle (wrestling), Jodi (Pezek) Burns (vb; coach), Frank W. Grundler (wrestling/football), Al Lefevre (men’s golf coach/football), Chuck Nanz (men’s swim coach), Chris Weibel (football)… 2011 – James “Pint” Barton (baseball), Timothy D. Brown (football), Jacob “Jack” Derlink (basketball), Dan Mahoney (football), and Tamara L. “Tammy” Myers (tennis); 2012- Kenneth P. Bedford (diving), Melanie (Bull) Lewis (women’s volleyball), Robert “Bo” Garritano (football), John Testa (wrestling), Reginald A. “Reggie” Wells Jr. (football); 2013- Cary D. Grubb (baseball), Jackie Hill Saad (women’s volleyball), Alex F. Murnyack (fb, wr, baseball), Shelly A. Respecki (women’s basketball), Cecil D. Willoughby (fb, basketball); 2014- Les Bressler (wrestling), Robert “Bob” Carlson (A.D.), Taryn CarterWyche (women’s Track), Kim Niedbala (football/coach), Alvin Slaughter (football), Dr. Richard Taylor (men’s basketball coach), Dr. Jamie (Wolf) Jackel (Diving); 2015 – Heather Cigich (w. basketball), Nicolina (DiLoreto) Pierce (swimming); Dr. William English (cross country & track coach); Francis “Fran” Sirianni (football/track); Dr. Lou Tripodi (contributor), Lou Weiers (football); 2016 – Robert Beatty (football/baseball), Bernie Carpenter (football), Frank Edgar (wrestling), James Koontz (baseball), William “Bill” May (golf) and Melissa (Yearous) O’Neil (basketball/track & field); 2017 – Doris Black (wbb coach), Gary Frantz (fb/wr), Kayla (Kelosky) Renninger (diving), Dave Sheets (swimming), Frank Supancic (swim/contributor), Craig Turnbull (wrestling), Art Walker (fb, track); 2018 – Laurie Carter (women’s Track), John Hughes (fb), Lisa McAdoo (women’s basketball), Ken Nellis (wrestling), Dan Payne (wrestling); 2019 – Bob Betts (football), DJ Bevevino (diving/CC & track coach), Susan Fritz (Women’s Tennis), Logan Pearsall (diving), Don Wilson (men’s basketball); 2020 (inducted Sept – 2021) – Norb Baschnagel (asst. mbb, w. tennis coach), Erik Burnett (wrestling), Kaitlyn Johnson (Women’s Swimming), Malen Luke (fb coach), Rollie Smith (men’s basketball), Stephanie Sutton (Women’s Diving), Tony Vincent (baseball)… 2022 – Ellen (Borowy) Casey (vb), Dr. Kristin (Day) Shute (diving), Hannah Heeter (vb/bk), Tammy Holman (bk-track), Malen Luke (fb coach), Patrick Mooney (cross country & track coach), Aleta (Rice) Hansen (Diving)… 2023 – Bekzod Abdurakhmonov (wrestling), Amanda Gough (volleyball, softball, basketball), Matt Guyton (golf), Rich Herman (SID, baseball coach), Dan Kohley (football), Lauren (Murgatroyd) Hasselquist (swimming), Erin Richard (cross country & track).

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.