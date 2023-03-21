Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Homemade Ravioli

If you love to cook, this homemade ravioli recipe will be a joy to create!

Ingredients

5 to 5-1/2 cups all-purpose flour

6 large eggs



1/2 cup water1 tablespoon olive oil

Sauce:

1 can (28 ounces) crushed tomatoes

1-1/2 cups tomato puree

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1/3 cup water

1/3 cup tomato paste

3 tablespoons sugar

2 tablespoons minced fresh basil

1 tablespoon minced fresh parsley

1 tablespoon minced fresh oregano

1 garlic clove, minced

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

Filling:

1 carton (15 ounces) of ricotta cheese

2 cups shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese

1/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1 large egg, lightly beaten

2 teaspoons minced fresh basil

1 teaspoon minced fresh parsley

1 teaspoon minced fresh oregano

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/8 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

Directions

-Place 5 cups flour in a large bowl. Make a well in the center. Beat the eggs, water, and oil; pour them into the well. Stir together, forming a ball. Turn onto a floured surface; knead until smooth and elastic, 4-6 minutes, adding remaining flour if necessary to keep the dough from sticking. Cover and let rest for 30 minutes.

-Meanwhile, in a Dutch oven, combine sauce ingredients. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 1 hour, stirring occasionally.

-In a large bowl, combine filling ingredients. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use.

-Divide pasta dough into fourths; roll 1 portion to 1/16-in. thickness. (Keep pasta covered until ready to use.) Working quickly, place rounded teaspoons of filling 1 in. apart over half of the pasta sheet. Fold the sheet over; press down to seal. Cut into squares with a pastry wheel. Repeat with the remaining dough and filling.

-Bring a soup kettle of salted water to a boil. Add ravioli. Reduce heat to a gentle simmer; cook until ravioli float to the top and are tender, 1-2 minutes. Drain. Spoon sauce over ravioli.

