Clarion Women’s Swimming & Diving: Anna Vogt Named CSC Academic All-American

AUSTIN, TX — The College Sports Communicators (CSC) announced the 2022-23 Academic All-America women’s swimming & diving team on Monday.

Clarion’s Anna Vogt was named a Third Team Academic All-American, earning the prestigious academic and athletic honor for the first time in her college career. This is the 10th time a Golden Eagle women’s swimming & diving athlete has earned Academic All-America status.

The Academic All-America program teams are voted upon by the CSC membership, comprised of athletic communications and sports information professionals from across the nation. Selections are made from the pool of Academic All-District honorees.

Vogt (3.91 – Marketing) finished this season as a three-time All-America honoree in her career, earning Second Team All-America honors in both the 1-Meter and 3-Meter dives at the 2023 NCAA Division II Swimming & Diving Championships.

The senior placed 12th in the 1-Meter with a score of 398.25, and later in the week finished 13th in the 3-Meter with a score of 403.35. In 2022, Vogt placed 10th in the 1-Meter to earn Second Team All-America honors.

This is the first year of honoring men’s and women’s swimming & diving student athletes in their own category. Previously, swimming & diving athletes were included in their respective At-Large categories, comprised of a number of sports.

The last Golden Eagles women’s swimming & diving athlete to earn Academic All-America honors was Christina Sather, who was a Second Team At-Large selection in 2019.

