Edward W. Moylan, 68, of Oil City, PA., passed away March 16, 2023.

Born Dec. 1, 1954 in Amarillo, TX., he was the son of the late John & Helen Nemchik Moylan.

Ed attended schools in Texas and majored in Music in College.

He was married to the former Robin B. Cole and she survives.

Ed was a salesman for many years in the food industry and worked part time at Advantage Auto Parts in Oil City.

He was a member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church and had was a member of the choir.

Ed cantored for many church funerals and masses.

He loved basketball and woodworking.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by a sister Sharon Moylan of Amarillo, TX; Patrick Moylan of Philadelphia; John Moylan of Amarillo, TX; and a nephew Stephen Moylan of Las Cruces, NM.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister Michelle Moylan.

Friends were received Monday in St. Joseph Church.

Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on Monday March 20, at 11:00 A.M. in St. Joseph Church withnFr. Jonathan Schmolt presiding.

Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to PA Thrive partnership 15870 Route 322 Clarion, Pa 16214 or to the Caring Place 103 N. 13th St Franklin, Pa 16323.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.