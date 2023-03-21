 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Edward W. Moylan

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 @ 07:03 AM

Posted by Adrian Weber

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-xSjySJznksafXEdward W. Moylan, 68, of Oil City, PA., passed away March 16, 2023.

Born Dec. 1, 1954 in Amarillo, TX., he was the son of the late John & Helen Nemchik Moylan.

Ed attended schools in Texas and majored in Music in College.

He was married to the former Robin B. Cole and she survives.

Ed was a salesman for many years in the food industry and worked part time at Advantage Auto Parts in Oil City.

He was a member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church and had was a member of the choir.

Ed cantored for many church funerals and masses.

He loved basketball and woodworking.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by a sister Sharon Moylan of Amarillo, TX; Patrick Moylan of Philadelphia; John Moylan of Amarillo, TX; and a nephew Stephen Moylan of Las Cruces, NM.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister Michelle Moylan.

Friends were received Monday in St. Joseph Church.

Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on Monday March 20, at 11:00 A.M. in St. Joseph Church withnFr. Jonathan Schmolt presiding.

Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to PA Thrive partnership 15870 Route 322 Clarion, Pa 16214 or to the Caring Place 103 N. 13th St Franklin, Pa 16323.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.