Featured Local Job: Licensed Practical Nurses

Clarion Forest VNA, Inc. is looking to hire full-time Licensed Practical Nurses.

The LPNs best fit for this position is well-organized and has relevant clinical experience, who desires a more flexible schedule with focused one-on-one patient interaction.

Requirements:

Licensed as an LPN in Pennsylvania

1 year of clinical/acute care experience preferred; Home Health and/or Hospice a plus CPR certification

Excellent verbal communication skills

Must have a current valid PA Driver’s license and reliable transportation

Able to work in a variety of settings

Daylight hours: Monday- Friday 8:00AM-4:00PM with rotating weekend and holiday work

Benefits of Full-Time Employment:

Health Insurance with up to a 50% HSA match

Dental Insurance

Vision Insurance

Supplemental Insurance

3% matching 401K

Paid Time Off And more!

Come join in a rewarding environment with a family-oriented work setting!

Wage commensurate with experience.

Clarion Forest VNA is a non-profit organization that provides in-home health care and hospice services to patients in their homes. Clarion Forest VNA has been bringing high-quality, compassionate care to homes for over 50 years in Clarion, Forest, and the surrounding counties.

Interested candidates may obtain an employment application at www.cfvna.org and send with a resume to Human Resources, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA, 16214, or via email to [email protected] For additional information, please contact Clarion Forest VNA at 814-297-8400.

Notice: Successful completion of a drug screen prior to employment is part of our background process, which includes medical marijuana.

Clarion Forest VNA, Inc. is committed to the principles of equal employment. We are committed to complying with all federal, state, and local laws providing equal employment opportunities, and all other employment laws and regulations. It is our intent to maintain a work environment that is free of harassment, discrimination, or retaliation because of age (40 and older), race, color, national origin, ancestry, religion, sex, sexual orientation (including transgender status, gender identity or expression), pregnancy (including childbirth, lactation, and related medical conditions), physical or mental disability, genetic information (including testing and characteristics), veteran status, uniformed service member status, or any other status protected by federal, state, or local laws.

Clarion Forest VNA, INC. complies with the requirements of the CMS Interim Final Rule, effective 1/27/2022, requiring mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations, or CMS required allowance for exemption.



