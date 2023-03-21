Jack A. Yount, 92, of Mayport, passed away on Saturday morning, March 18, 2023, at the Jefferson Manor in Brookville.

He was born on May 30, 1930, in Summerville, the son of the late Frank and Stella (Troup) Yount.

Jack worked for Doverspike Brothers Coal Company until his retirement.

He was a member of the First Baptist Church in New Bethlehem and in earlier years, the Hawthorn Area Fire Department Fire Police.

Jack was married on September 15, 1951, to Edna M. (Edmonds) Yount.

They were married for over 71 years, and she survives.

He is also survived by three children, Jackie Yount, Mae Stahlman and her husband, Alan, both of Mayport, and Edward A. Yount and his wife, Sue of New Bethlehem, six grandchildren, Scott (Anteisha) Stahlman, Barry (Michelle) Stahlman, Jason Procious, Jennifer (Jason) Pfaff, Alicia (Shawn) Hetrick, and Amanda (Adam) Jones, fourteen great- grandchildren, and two brothers, William Yount of Oil City, and Donald Yount of Franklin.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Mindy Procious, a daughter-in-law, Rhonda Yount, two brothers, Frankie Yount and Ernest Yount, and six sisters, Rubie Buck, Grace Radaker, Josephine Doverspike, Ruthanne Wotring, Catherine McAninch, and Mary Yount.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

The funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., at the First Baptist Church in New Bethlehem with Pastor Randy Hopper officiating.

Interment will follow at the Hawthorn Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

