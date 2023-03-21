Knox Lions Club to Host Diabetes Awareness Presentation on Thursday

KNOX, Pa. (EYT) – The Knox Lions Club is hosting a Diabetes Awareness presentation on Thursday, March 23.

The event begins at 7:00 p.m.

The community is invited to come to the Knox Lions Club presentation on Diabetes Awareness, Prevention, and Control to be held at the Knox Lions Club building located at 618 West State Street, in Knox, Pa.

Come and find out about diabetes. Learn what the risks are and how you can control it.

The event is free of charge.

Everyone is welcome to attend.

