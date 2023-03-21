Marilyn L. Brinker, 90, of Grove City, passed away on March 16, 2023, at The Caring Place, Franklin.

She was born on April 24, 1932, in Franklin, to the late Gerald and Dora (Sutley) Banister.

She graduated from Sugar Creek Township High School in Rocky Grove on May 31, 1950.

After graduating, Marilyn worked for General Telephone Company as a switchboard operator.

She married the love of her life, Rolland “Brink” Brinker, on August 30, 1952, initially residing on Chestnut Street in Franklin.

The couple was happily married for over 36 years, before Brink’s death on April 19, 1989.

Marilyn was busy providing a loving home for her husband and four sons as they moved around the area following highway construction opportunities in Pennsylvania and Ohio.

The family lived in Harrisville for many years, and Marilyn was a longtime member of the Harrisville United Methodist Church where she was active in her Sunday school class and a leader in the kitchen for many church events over the years.

She also enjoyed volunteering with the local food cupboard, packing and distributing food donations for those in need.

After Brink’s passing, she relocated to Grove City where she continued to serve the community, elected seven times as Judge of Elections in her precinct while maintaining her active participation in church life and events in Harrisville.

Marilyn was a member of the White Shrine, Order of the Eastern Star in Grove City, enjoyed bowling with her bowling team, and meeting her friends for weekly lunch outings.

Marilyn is survived by her sons, Rex Brinker and his wife, Sue of Harmony, Mark Brinker and his wife, Janice of Grove City, Paul Brinker and his wife, Kim of Slippery Rock, and Rolland Brinker, Jr. and his wife, Tammy of Zelienople; her grandchildren, Jason, Jenny, Hillary, Eli, Kristin, Daniel, Phillip, Bryan, Autumn, Heather, Emma, and Joe; nineteen great grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; her brother-in-law, Dewayne Brinker of Franklin; her sister-in-law, Lyril Banister of Cumming, GA; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Marilyn was preceded in death by her siblings, Robert Banister, Gary Banister, and Janet Banister.

There will be no visitation.

A memorial celebration and service for Marilyn, officiated by the Reverend Willard Morse, will be held at 1pm on March 26th at the Harrisville United Methodist Church, followed by a light lunch in the church social room.

Memorial contributions can be made in Marilyn’s memory to Feed My Sheep Food Cupboard, 324 North Main Street, Slippery Rock, PA, 16057.

Marilyn will be laid to rest next to her husband at a later date in Prairie Cemetery, Harrisville, PA.

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Marilyn’s Book of Memories at www.WarrenFH.com.

