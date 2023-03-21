 

Police Looking for Owner of Found Duffel Bag on South Second Avenue

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

State PoliceCLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) — State Police in Clarion have retrieved a black duffel bag on South Second Avenue and are searching for the owner.

According to Clarion-based State Police, on Wednesday, March 15, troopers responded to a wooded lot on South Second Avenue in Clarion Township in reference to a found black duffel bag at 10:34 a.m.

Police say this duffel bag contained miscellaneous items of clothing and miscellaneous toiletries.

The owner of the bag is unknown as there was no identification to link it to an owner, police say.

Anyone with information regarding this item is asked to contact PSP Clarion at 814-226-1710.


