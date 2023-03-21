SPONSORED: Clarion Psychiatric Center to Host Hiring Event on March 23
CLARION, Pa. – Join Clarion Psychiatric Center for a hiring event for Registered Nurses, Licensed Practical Nurses, and Mental Health Technicians on Thursday, March 23rd.
If you are an exceptional RN, LPN, or Mental Health Technician who shares a commitment to helping others improve their lives, stop by Clarion Psychiatric Center on Thursday, March 23, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. .
There will be a raffle for an Amazon Gift Card for anyone who interviews for an open position.
For more information please contact the Human Resources Director, Emilee at [email protected]
Clarion Psychiatric Center offers inpatient treatment for adults with moderate to severe psychiatric problems, inpatient crisis stabilization for children and adolescents, and a Partial Hospitalization Program for school-aged children. Their recently expanded 112-bed inpatient program has four units. For over 30 years, Clarion has provided the community with a compassionate and respectful therapeutic environment with an emphasis on strong teamwork.
Clarion Psychiatric Center is an Equal Opportunity Employer and as such, openly supports and fully commits to recruitment, selection, placement, promotion, and compensation of all individuals without regard to race, color, religion, age, sex (including pregnancy, gender identity, and sexual orientation), genetic information, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status or any other characteristic protected by federal, state or local laws.
