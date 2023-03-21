SPONSORED: NPRC to Offer HVAC Tech Courses
WARREN, Pa. (EYT) – NPRC’s Workforce Development Division is offering a new HVAC technician course beginning April 2023 at three locations in the region–CEC of Elk and Cameron Counties (St. Marys); NPRC Education and Training Center (Erie); and Oswayo Valley High School (Shinglehouse).
With the increasing development of heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems technology, it creates a number of employment opportunities in this long-standing trade that is poised for even more growth in the coming years. An HVAC technician installs, maintains, and repairs heating, air conditioning, and refrigeration systems. Professionals who work in this occupation might specialize in the installation or in maintenance and repair. Some technicians concentrate only on the type of system, either heating, air conditioning, or refrigeration, while others offer a broader range of services.
This program focuses on broad, transferable skills including an understanding of the heating, air-conditioning, refrigeration, and ventilation industry, and demonstrates elements of the principles of technology and health, safety, and environmental issues. Learners should obtain EPA certification prior to leaving school to be employed in any job that requires work with refrigerants.
Instruction includes a combination of classroom theory and practical experience. After completing this program, learners will have the opportunity to take the leading national/industry-recognized certification exam essential to entry-level employment in this fast-growing field, including Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Section 608 Technician Certification. Must be 18 years or older to enroll.
[email protected]
Register Here: https://nprc.empower-xl.com/community/index.cfm/course/details/atvl_id/22/attr_id/CATG/attr_value/ARCN/course_id/EC83CBB853522229F948AD6403A5D18B
