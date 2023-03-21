SPONSORED: Soar to New Heights With Dance Cirque at Clarion Center for the Arts
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Are you looking for an activity for your child that will not only help them stay physically active but also boost their confidence and help them make new friends?
Look no further than Clarion Center for the Arts’ upcoming six-week session of Dance Cirque where kids will learn aerial silks, lyra, juggling, and hula hoops.
Starting April 1st, your child can embark on an exciting journey of learning new skills and pushing their boundaries. They will be able to explore their creativity while also improving their physical fitness and coordination. But that’s not all!
Here are just a few reasons why signing up for this 6-week session is an excellent choice for your child:
1. Make New Friends
First and foremost, this program is an excellent way for children to make new friends. Not only will they be learning alongside other children of their age, but they will also be working in pairs or small groups on some activities, such as aerial silks and lyra. This collaborative aspect of the program fosters teamwork, communication, and mutual support, which can lead to long-lasting friendships.
2. Health & Fitness
Another benefit of this program is the opportunity for children to stay fit and healthy. With so many distractions in today’s world, it’s essential to encourage kids to be active and get moving. This 6-week session will keep them engaged with physical activity that is not only fun but also helps improve their flexibility, strength, and endurance. The skills they learn in this program can also be transferred to other physical activities, such as sports, dance, or gymnastics.
3. Courage to Take Risks
Finally, this program helps children find the courage to try new things and take risks. Learning aerial silks, lyra, juggling, and hula hoops requires a level of bravery and determination that can be challenging for children to develop on their own. However, with the support and guidance of experienced instructors, children can overcome their fears and achieve things they never thought possible. This newfound confidence can translate to other areas of their lives, such as school, social situations, and personal goals.
This upcoming six-week session of Dance Cirque is an incredible opportunity for children to make friends, stay fit, and find the courage to push their boundaries. If you’re looking for an activity that will enrich your child’s life, this program is not to be missed. Registration is limited, so don’t hesitate to sign up today and watch your child grow and thrive in ways you never thought possible.
Learn more and register today at https://clarioncenterforthearts.lpages.co/dance-cirque.
Got some questions? Contact Clarion Center for the Arts for more details!
Email: [email protected]
Call/Text: 814-319-5631
