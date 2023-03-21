Soldier Surprises Family at Dancer’s Studio

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – It was a joyous reunion and one that Dancer’s Studio in Clarion was happy to help set up for a soldier who wanted to surprise his daughter and girlfriend.

(Photo by House of Gemini Productions)

Army Private Quintin “Bubba” Crissman reached out to A-Jo Gallagher, the owner of Dancer’s Studio, in hopes that during his daughter’s dance picture weekend, they could also figure out a way to surprise both his daughter and his girlfriend. Bubba was supposed to return home on the 24th after being away for six months where he was first located at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, and then got relocated to Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri.

His girlfriend Makenna Schreckengost and four-year-old daughter Brinley Crissman were so surprised to see him a week earlier than planned, and it made for a very emotional reunion.

Over a month ago, Pvt. Crissman reached out to the owner, A-Jo Gallagher, where this plan began to unfold.

Bubba told A-Jo that he and his daughter always sing “Talking to the Moon, by Bruno Mars,” so A-Jo made sure that their song was playing when he walked into the studio where she was being photographed.

“I jumped at the chance to help, I got to planning as soon as I could. Brinley is a special little girl who I have had the pleasure of teaching since she started dancing at DS,” A-Jo Gallagher told exploreClarion.com.

“There is nothing more important than family, and I can only imagine how hard it is to have a parent away for a length of time. So, when Bubba reached out to me, I couldn’t wait to help do this for him and his family,” she added.

Pvt. Crissman was dressed in his uniform which made for special pictures between his daughter and him. The photographers, House of Gemini Productions were on board, too, and were happy to help capture these special reunion moments.

A-Jo would like to thank Pvt. Quintin “Bubba” Crissman for allowing DS to partake in this special surprise, for his service in the Army, and all men and women who serve in the many branches of the military who sacrifice for our freedoms.

