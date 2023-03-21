State Police Calls: Owners of Horses in Brady Township Cited for Alleged Animal Cruelty

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following incidents:

Identity Theft in Farmington Township

PSP Clarion investigated an identity theft incident near Arnold Drive in Farmington Township, Clarion County, on Friday, March 17.

Police say the victim is a 63-year-old Leeper woman.

No further details were released.

Owners of Horses in Brady Township Cited for Alleged Animal Cruelty

According to a release issued by PSP Clarion on Monday, March 20, an incident of cruelty to animals was reported near Phillipston Road in Brady Township, Clarion County at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 8.

Police say the complainant reported horses did not have adequate shelter.

The owners—a 45-year-old male and a 39-year-old male, both of Rimersburg—were cited.

The suspects names were not released.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The names of the suspects will be released upon the completion of court document filings. An updated article will be posted at this time.

