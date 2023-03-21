 

State Police Calls: Owners of Horses in Brady Township Cited for Animal Cruelty

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Cruisers (1)CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following incidents:

Identity Theft in Farmington Township

PSP Clarion investigated an identity theft incident on Arnold Drive in Farmington Township, Clarion County, on Friday, March 17.

Police say the victim is a 63-year-old Leeper woman.

No further details were released.

Owners of Horses in Brady Township Cited for Alleged Animal Cruelty

According to a release issued by PSP Clarion on Monday, March 20, an incident of cruelty to animals at a property on Phillipston Road, in Brady Township, Clarion County, was reported at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 8.

Police say the complainant reported horses did not have adequate shelter.

The owners—a 45-year-old male and a 39-year-old male, both of Rimersburg—were cited.

The suspects’ names were not released.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The names of the suspects will be released upon the completion of court document filings. An updated article will be posted at this time.


