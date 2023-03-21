 

Several Companies Dispatched to Garage Fire in Richland Township

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 @ 09:03 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

1D338D01-C24B-4EA2-BBC0-3F71D5A433D2RICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Several fire companies were dispatched early Tuesday morning to a garage fire along State Route 338 in Richland Township.

According to Clarion County 9-1-1, the call came in at 3:17 a.m. on Tuesday, March 21, for a structure fire at 1178 State Route 338 in Richland Township, Clarion County.

St. Petersburg Volunteer Fire Department, Knox Volunteer Fire Company, Inc., Emlenton Fire Department, and Parker City Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to the scene.

Perry Township Fire Department and Callensburg Volunteer Fire Department were also called to the scene.

No injuries were reported.

The scene was cleared around 5:30 a.m.

St. Petersburg VFD Chief Dennis Sheakley Jr. told exploreClarion.com that the structure was a garage and was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

“(The property owners) don’t live there,” Sheakley said. “It’s kind of like a summer garage they come to.”

A cause of the blaze is yet to be determined. It is considered a total loss.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is pending.

According to Sheakley, the fire wasn’t substantial enough to be investigated by the Fire Marshal, so it will be up to the property owners and/or the insurance company whether an investigation will take place.

9A178A38-6715-4979-9209-93B6BF5758F6


