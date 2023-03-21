 

Vehicle Slams into Utility Pole, Dumpster on Route 368

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Red and blue police lights in cityPERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A vehicle crashed into a utility pole and a dumpster on State Route 368 on Saturday evening.

According to Clarion-based State Police, this crash happened around 8:42 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, on State Route 368, in Perry Township, Clarion County.

Police say 28-year-old Carlee J. Erosenko, of Parker, was traveling south in a 2020 Volkswagen Jetta, and he left the westbound travel lane and crossed the yellow dividing line.

The Jetta went across the eastbound lane, traveled approximately 30 feet on the shoulder of the highway, and struck a ditch.

After striking the ditch, the vehicle continued to travel southwest and then until the vehicle struck a utility pole. Once the vehicle struck the pole, it continued to travel west, rotating counterclockwise before striking a dumpster.

Erosenko was using a seat belt and suffered suspected minor injuries, but he was not transported.

His passenger—a seven-year-old Parker male—was not injured. He was restrained by a booster seat.

According to police, Erosenko was charged with a traffic violation.

The vehicle was removed from the scene by Hovis Towing.


