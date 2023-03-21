Woman Accused of Stealing Laundry Pods from Rimersburg DG; Felony Charges Filed

MADISON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman is facing a felony retail theft charge following her third such offense in Rimersburg.

According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 34-year-old Justy Rae Steim, of Templeton, in Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office on February 23.

According to a criminal complaint, PSP Clarion were dispatched to Dollar General on State Route 68, in Rimersburg, Madison Township, Clarion County, for a report of a retail theft at 3:55 p.m. on Monday, February 6.

Upon arrival on the scene, police were advised that Justy Steim was seen on surveillance video opening and taking Gain laundry pods from the containers and placing them in her jacket, the complaint states.

Steim then left the store without paying for the items, the complaint indicates.

This is a third retail theft offense for Steim, the complaint notes.

Steim faces the following charges:

Retail Theft – Take Merchandise, Felony 3

She is currently awaiting a preliminary hearing.

