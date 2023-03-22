7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Wednesday, March 22, 2023 @ 12:03 AM
TodayMostly cloudy, with a high near 52. South wind 5 to 11 mph.
TonightA chance of showers before 2am, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm between 2am and 5am, then showers after 5am. Low around 45. South wind around 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
ThursdayShowers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11am. High near 59. Breezy, with a southwest wind 16 to 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Thursday NightShowers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 34. North wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
FridayA chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 48. North wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Friday NightShowers, mainly after 2am. Low around 38. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
SaturdayShowers. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 58. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 100%.
Saturday NightShowers likely, mainly before 8pm. The rain could be heavy at times. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
SundayPartly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy.
Sunday NightA chance of rain and snow after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
MondayA chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Monday NightA chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
TuesdayA chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
