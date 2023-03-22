Catherine L. Schrecengost, 80, of Shippenville, passed away at 2:50 a.m. on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at the Clarion Hospital ICU following a brief illness.

She was born on August 21, 1942 in Fryburg; daughter of the late Raymond and Dora Weaver Schrecengost.

Cathy was the eldest of 9 children.

She graduated from North Clarion High School in June of 1960.

Following graduation, Cathy was first employed as a telephone operator for the Venus Telephone Company with the switchboard being housed in a spare upstairs bedroom.

She retired from Clarion University as the account receivable supervisor in 1998.

Cathy was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Clarion.

She is survived by her siblings, Yvonne Perry, Raymond (Mary) Schrecengost, Jerry (Cathy) Schrecengost, Dennis Schrecengost, Deborah (Kurt) Boyles, Linda Swab, Lenny (Ann) Schrecengost, and Steven (Kathy) Schrecengost.; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Cathy was preceded in death by her 2 brothers-in-law, Ron Perry and Tom Swab and a sister-in-law, Bonnie Schrecengost.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with Rev. Monty Sayers, pastor presiding.

Entombment will follow in the Immaculate Conception Catholic Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Cathy’s name to the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 720 Liberty Street, Clarion, PA 16214.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

