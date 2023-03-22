 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Clarion County Photo of the Day

Wednesday, March 22, 2023 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Keystone SMILES AmeriCorps Members recently attended the PennSERVE AmeriCorps Awareness Week Celebration. The trip included a few extra events with a tour, picture, and Pennsylvania General Assembly Citation while visiting the Capitol in Harrisburg–made possible by Representative Oberlander and her staff. Submitted by Joyce Fosdick, Keystone SMILES Executive/AmeriCorps Director.

Keystone SMILES AmeriCorps Members recently attended the PennSERVE AmeriCorps Awareness Week Celebration. The trip included a few extra events with a tour, picture, and Pennsylvania General
Assembly Citation while visiting the Capitol in Harrisburg–made possible by Representative Oberlander and her staff. Submitted by Joyce Fosdick,
Keystone SMILES Executive/AmeriCorps Director.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.