Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Veggie Tacos
These vegetarian tacos are stuffed with a blend of sautéed cabbage, peppers, and black beans. They are so filling that you won’t miss the meat!
Ingredients
2 tablespoons canola oil
3 cups shredded cabbage
1 medium onion, halved and sliced
2 teaspoons sugar
1 can (15 ounces) of black beans, rinsed and drained
1 cup salsa
1 can (4 ounces) of chopped green chiles
1 teaspoon minced garlic
1 teaspoon chili powder
1/4 teaspoon ground cumin
8 taco shells, warmed
1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese
1 medium ripe avocado, peeled and sliced
Directions
-In a large skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat; saute cabbage, pepper, and onion until crisp-tender, about 5 minutes. Sprinkle with sugar.
-Stir in beans, salsa, chiles, garlic, chili powder, and cumin; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, covered, until flavors are blended, about 5 minutes.
-Serve in taco shells. Top with cheese and avocado.
Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!
