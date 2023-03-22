Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Veggie Tacos

These vegetarian tacos are stuffed with a blend of sautéed cabbage, peppers, and black beans. They are so filling that you won’t miss the meat!

Ingredients

2 tablespoons canola oil

3 cups shredded cabbage



1 medium sweet red pepper, julienned1 medium onion, halved and sliced2 teaspoons sugar1 can (15 ounces) of black beans, rinsed and drained1 cup salsa1 can (4 ounces) of chopped green chiles1 teaspoon minced garlic1 teaspoon chili powder1/4 teaspoon ground cumin8 taco shells, warmed1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese1 medium ripe avocado, peeled and sliced

Directions

-In a large skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat; saute cabbage, pepper, and onion until crisp-tender, about 5 minutes. Sprinkle with sugar.

-Stir in beans, salsa, chiles, garlic, chili powder, and cumin; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, covered, until flavors are blended, about 5 minutes.

-Serve in taco shells. Top with cheese and avocado.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.