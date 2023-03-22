 

Clarion First Presbyterian Church Donates Supplies to Natural Disaster Victims

Wednesday, March 22, 2023 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Screenshot at Mar 22 07-25-19CLARION, Pa. — The Clarion First Presbyterian Church recently assembled and donated buckets to the regional Presbytery for distribution to areas in our country that are hard hit by natural disasters.

(Pictured above: Robin Cable, left, and Michelle Deitz.)

The best buckets contain products that make cleanup easier for those who assist victims.

The church has participated in the project for many years and has so far donated over 600 buckets.

The church would like to thank the Sherwin-Williams store in Clarion for its support in this mission.

