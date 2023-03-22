Curwensville High School Baseball Coach Accused of Sexually Assaulting Two Young Boys

CURWENSVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – A Clearfield County baseball coach is accused of sexually assaulting two young boys.

Court documents indicate that on Tuesday, March 21, Clearfield-based State Police filed criminal charges against 48-year-old Thomas Patrick Harzinski, of Olanta, in Magisterial District Judge James Brian Glass’ office.

According to a criminal complaint, PSP Clearfield were notified on March 20, 2023, of a report of a child sexual assault that occurred in a hotel in Pittsburgh, a campground in Williamsport, and at Thomas Harzinski’s residence on Curwensville Tyrone Highway, in Knox Township, Clearfield County.

The information was brought to light when Harzinski spoke to the juvenile victim’s father via telephone and asked him if his son (age 16) would come to his residence to babysit his child and complete some work around the house for money, the complaint states.

Harzinski related the juvenile could also spend the night at his residence, the complaint indicates.

The father asked the juvenile if he was interested, and he “shut down” and did not want to answer him, the complaint notes.

The father related he knew something was wrong, and he knew something had happened, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, the father told police that the juvenile (age 16) stated Harzinski touched him in his private area three to four times. The father further explained that his other son (age 11) was present and also related he was touched by Harzinski four to six times, the complaint indicates.

On March 20, 2023, Child Advocacy Center interviews were conducted with both juvenile males.

The 16-year-old victim related that Harzinski touched him inappropriately four times last year. He stated this took place in Harzinski’s apartment at his current residence, the complaint notes.

The first time this occurred, the 16-year-old victim was at Harzinski’s apartment, and Harzinski permitted him to play a baseball game on his phone. The victim related he was instructed to take his pants off, to which he complied. Harzinski then removed the victim’s underwear and touched him inappropriately while saying, “Just let it happen. It’s fine. No one will ever know,” the complaint states.

The victim described another time when Harzinski touched him while he was at his residence babysitting for him. He related Harzinski’s juvenile daughter was on the couch sleeping, and Harzinski grabbed the victim by the wrist and forced him to remove his pants. The victim stated Harzinski said he’ll double his money if he performed a sexual act. The victim told him “no,” and Harzinski stopped touching him, according to the complaint.

The victim described two other times when Harzinski removed his pants and touched him inappropriately, the complaint notes.

He also stated that Harzinski bought him a pack of baseball cards and told him – “You owe me big time.” Harzinski attempted to buy the victim other items, but he declined as he did not want to owe Harzinski anything, according to the complaint.

In an interview with Child Advocacy Center, the 11-year-old victim stated that Harzinski took him to a Pittsburgh Pirates baseball game, and they decided to spend the night in a hotel after the game. Harzinski told the victim he would take him to the Pittsburgh Zoo in the morning. The victim got a shower and exited the bathroom fully clothed when Harzinski forced him to undress and lie on the floor nude. Harzinski then touched the victim inappropriately. The victim told Harzinski that he did not want to do it, and Harzinski told him: “I bought you all this stuff, you have to allow me to do it,” the complaint indicates.

The victim related that Harzinski bought him a Pittsburgh Pirates blanket, a shirt from the Little League World Series, a Fitbit watch, dinners, and would take him places, the complaint notes.

The victim described other times when Harzinski sexually assaulted him, including a time at the Little League World Series in Williamsport. He also related he was sexually assaulted by Harzinski in his Curwensville apartment three to five times, the complaint states.

Troopers from PSP Clearfield interviewed Harzinski on March 20 at 2:21 p.m.

He related that he was currently employed at the Curwensville High School as the head baseball coach and admitted to fondling one of the juveniles on two separate occasions. He stated that one time was in Pittsburgh, and the other was at a campground in Williamsport near the Little League World Series, according to the complaint.

Harzinski also related there was a time when he helped the other juvenile bathe (at age 10) when he was at his apartment in Curwensville. He related he bought the items (mentioned earlier) for the juvenile and admitted that he may have touched him at his apartment when he was drunk, the complaint states.

Court records indicate that PSP Clearfield arrested Harzinski on March 20.

He was arraigned at 9:52 a.m. on Tuesday, March 21, on the following charges in front of Judge Morris:

Rape Of Child, Felony 1

Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse W/Child, Felony 1

Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse W/Person Less Than 16 Years Of Age, Felony 1

Sexual Assault, Felony 2

Sexual Assault By Sports Official, Felony 3 (two counts)

Indecent Assault Person Less Than 13 Years Of Age, Felony 3 (three counts)

Indecent Assault Person Less Than 13 Years Of Age, Misdemeanor 1 (three counts)

Indecent Assault Person Less Than 16 Years Of Age, Misdemeanor 2 (four counts)

He is lodged in the Clearfield County Jail with bail denied. The Bail Action Reason is listed as “high risk to children in the community.”

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, March 29, at 8:30 a.m., in Clearfield County Central Court with Judge Morris presiding.

EDITOR’S NOTE 1: Extreme graphic details were not included due to the sexual nature of the alleged crimes.

EDITOR’S NOTE 2: Several details were removed from this article to help protect the identity of the victim.

