Deborah Kay Barber, 72, of Oil City, PA. passed away Saturday March 18, 2023, at her home.

Deb was born Nov. 25, 1950, in Seneca, PA.

She was the daughter of the late Fred & Rose Roush.

Deb graduated from Magnolia High School in Anaheim, CA.

She became LPN and later graduated from Cal State Fullerton with her RN Degree.

She worked the majority of her 35 plus year nursing career at Anaheim Memorial Hospital and the Santa Ana Hospital.

Deb also was a travel nurse in Oregon and Washington.

Additionally, she worked several years for UPMC-Northwest Hospital in Seneca.

Deb enjoyed being a nurse and educating and teaching others in the medical field.

She enjoyed the outdoors, wildlife, loved roosters and respected the Elk, her spirit animal.

Deb also enjoyed Native American Culture.

She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was a member of the Belles Lettres Club in Oil City.

Deb is survived by two children: Tracie Keillor & her husband Christopher; Jeremy Workman & his wife Keri.

Deb had the following grandchildren: Gunner, Cameron, Darryl, and Aiden Workman; Ashley Brighton and her husband Ingo; Kyle Keillor; Bradley Workman and Emma Workman.

She is survived by two brothers: Fred Roush & his wife Sylvia; Jeffrey Roush & his wife Doris.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Wayne Roush and eldest son, Daniel Workman.

Deb’s burial will be held during a private ceremony at Brandon Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the American Red Cross.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

