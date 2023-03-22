 

Featured Local Job: Customer Service/Office Assistant

Wednesday, March 22, 2023 @ 02:03 PM

Posted by Adrian Weber

All Seasons Temporaries Inc. is seeking Qualified candidates for a Customer Service/Office Assistant position in the Titusville Area.

Hours:
Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.
Wednesdays and Saturdays 9 a.m.- 1 p.m.

Duties (but not limited to):

  • Answer Phones – Direct calls, answer questions and take messages.
  • Greet Customers – Help as needed to find products or get someone who can help.
  • Use POS – Receive payments from store and service repair orders.
  • Order Parts – As needed from vendors.
  • Schedule Service Appointments – Also take info for incoming jobs.
  • Warranty Entry – Using info from technician to find the correct warranty code, getting prior approvals and ordering parts from the manufacturer.

Requirements:

  • High school diploma or equivalent
  • Must be able to pass pre-employment screenings
  • Must be computer savvy
  • Must have good customer service skills
  • Must have excellent communication skills

Please send resumes to: [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.


