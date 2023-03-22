Featured Local Job: Multiple Positions
Wednesday, March 22, 2023 @ 08:03 AM
SAM, Inc. is hiring multiple positions!
If you are excited for an opportunity to:
- Build relationships
- Lead teams to support individuals
- Facilitate meetings and discussions
- Advocate
- Link individuals to resources, funding, and services
Check out our openings!
Blended Case Manager positions are available for both Clarion and Clearfield/Jefferson locations.
Supports Coordinator position available for the Clarion location.
Please apply through our Career Page at https://www.sam-inc.org/careers-2.
