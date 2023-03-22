Well-known former local businessman, Lawrence (Larry) Benedict Gatesman Jr., passed away March 21st, 2023 after a fiercely fought seven-year battle with Lewy Body Dementia.

Larry was born on Feb 23, 1943 in Lucinda, PA and was the son of the late Lawrence B Gatesman, Sr and Florence “Hop” O’Neill Gatesman.

He graduated from St Joseph’s School in Lucinda and immediately joined the United States Air Force along with three of his classmates.

He was stationed in San Antonio for three years and then three years at Wiesbaden, Germany.

He served in GEEIA (Ground Electronics Engineering Installation Agency) as a map illustrator and a draftsman.

He reached the rank of Staff Sargent before being honorably discharged in 1969 and returned home.

While attending Clarion University he began working with his father at Gatesman Plumbing and Heating in Shippenville.

He was the owner of Gateman’s until 2015 when he retired and his son L. Matthew Gatesman took over the business.

In 1971 he married the love of his life, Margaret (Peggy) Hoover of Snydersburg at St. Joseph Church, who survives.

In addition to his wife, Larry is survived by his faithful companion, Rufus; his three children, Amy Lawson and husband Claude of Corsica, PA; Matt and Lori Gatesman of Lucinda, PA, and Amanda Gatesman-Ammer and husband Frank of Marianna, PA; as well as seven beloved grandchildren (Claude and Nathan Lawson; Taylor, Abigail, and Andrew Gatesman; Chelsea St. Julian and Deidre Tarosky) and 5 great-grandchildren (Isabel Park; Gabriel, Oliver, and Elijah Tarosky; and Wesley Lawson).

He is also survived by his sisters, Virginia (James) Beichner of Shippenville, PA and Sue (Paul) Dzyak of Swanton, OH, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Larry was a member of the Clarion Knights of Columbus and the 4th Degree for over 50 years, where he served terms as Grand Knight as well as Treasurer.

He was a life-long member of the St. Joseph Church in Lucinda, PA where he served as an usher and eucharistic minister.

He also belonged to the American Legion in Clarion, PA.

Larry was an avid history buff and a voracious reader of military history especially the Civil War and WWII.

He and his wife frequently visited Gettysburg, PA where they were members of the Friends of the Battlefield organization.

They were also world travelers, touring Germany, Italy, France, and taking many cruises to the Caribbean.

Above all, Larry loved spending time with his family and took great joy in spending time with his children and grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to the Clarion Forest VNA Hospice, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA 16214, who made his last days comfortable and pain-free.

Friends and family will be received on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 5:00pm to 8:00pm at the Borland-Ensminger Funeral Home, Inc. in Leeper, PA.

A mass of Christian burial will take place on Friday, March 24, 2023 at 10:00am at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lucinda, PA with the Rev. Michael Polinek, pastor, as celebrant.

Interment will follow in the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made to the family at borlandensmingerfh.com.

