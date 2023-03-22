Lawrence “Skip” Travis, 81, of Knox, passed away on Monday, March 20, 2023 at the Clarion Hospital following a brief illness.

Born on May 18, 1941 in Clintonville, Larry was the son of the late Lawrence and Margaret Travis.

Larry married Carrie Montgomery who he would’ve celebrated 60 years of marriage with this April.

Larry enjoyed riding side by side, and hunting and fishing with the boys.

He worked at McCoy Gas Co. and Deitz Gas Co.

Along with his wife Larry is survived by his sister Shirley Mahoney of Steubenville, OH, a brother Boyd Travis and his wife Pat of Fairmount City; four grandchildren Melissa, Lisa, Jessica and Donald Jr.; and five great grandchildren Serena, Natalie, Layla, Olive and Kamryan.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents and two children Peter Travis and Brenda Varner.

A memorial service for Larry will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers the family asks memorials be made to the Cancer Center at Clarion Hospital 150 Doctors Ln # 1, Clarion, PA 16214.

To view and share photos or leave an online condolence please visit our website at www.mcentire-weaverfuneralhome.com.

