Man Charged With Arson for Allegedly Setting Fire to Several Items Inside Marienville Residence Due in Court on Thursday

FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Venango County man accused of allegedly setting fire to several items inside a Marienville residence is due in court on Thursday morning.

According to court documents, 22-year-old Josiah Matthew Connor, of Oil City, will stand for Plea Court in front of Judge Gregory J. Hammond in Forest County Court of Common Pleas on Thursday, March 24, on the following charges:

– Arson Endangering Property-Reckless Endangerment of Inhabited Buildings, Felony 2

– Risking Catastrophe, Felony 3



– Criminal Mischief/Damage Property Intent, Reckless, Or Negligence, Misdemeanor 2– Dangerous Burning, Summary

He is currently free on $50,000.00 unsecured bail.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, Marienville-based State Police were dispatched to a residence located on East Maple Street, in Marienville, Jenks Township, Forest County, for a known victim who reported her daughter’s boyfriend, Josiah Connor, set fire to multiple items within her residence around 4:49 p.m. on Friday, July 22.

Upon arrival, police interviewed the victim, who reported that Connor was residing at her residence and was there alone at the time of the incident. The victim told police she became upset with Connor because she got him a job at a local care home, and he called off work on July 22.

She further told police she called her daughter early that morning to tell Connor to get out of bed and go to work, the complaint states.

The victim’s partner, who also lives at the same residence, arrived home during the afternoon hours of July 22 and discovered multiple items inside the residence were burned and had burn marks. The items included blankets, pillows, a mattress, and a recliner, among other items, according to the complaint.

Connor’s whereabouts were unknown at this time, the complaint notes.

It was later discovered that Franklin-based State Police had Connor in custody for a separate, unrelated incident, the complaint notes.

On July 22, around 6:35 p.m., PSP Marienville interviewed Connor, who stated that he was upset with the victim because of living conditions and “believed she was trying to get him fired from his employed position” at a local care home, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, Connor allegedly told police he used a Lysol can and a lighter to ignite items primarily used by the victim.

Connor also related that since the victim “threatened to fire him, he fired her items,” according to the complaint.

He was arraigned at 8:50 a.m. on Saturday, July 23, in front of Magisterial District Judge Todd A. Woodin.

