Marienville Ranger Station Temporarily Closed This Friday

MARIENVILLE, Pa. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service announced that the Marienville Ranger Station and parking lot will be temporarily closed to the public on Friday, March 24, for hazard tree mitigation.

A hazard tree is any tree with a structural defect that could fall on a target (e.g., people or property) and cause injury or damage. In other words, the risk of mechanical failure and the resulting damage is greater than the benefit the tree provides.

The Forest Service apologizes for any inconvenience this temporary closure may cause as it works to improve safety at the public facilities in the Forest.

The offices in Bradford and Warren will be open to the public on Friday as usual.

The Bradford Ranger Station is located at 29 Forest Service Dr, Bradford, PA 16701.

The Forest Supervisor’s Office is located at 4 Farm Colony Dr, Warren, PA 16365.

