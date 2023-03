PennDOT Reminds Pennsylvanians of Free Motorcycle Safety Program Training Opportunities

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) reminds residents that free Pennsylvania Motorcycle Safety Program (PAMSP) training opportunities are available to motorcycle riders across the state.

Prospective, experienced, and new Pennsylvania riders who have a motorcycle learner’s permit or motorcycle license can develop and refresh operator proficiency through these free trainings.

“All riders can benefit from the valuable skills and safety lessons learned through Pennsylvania’s free motorcycle safety clinics,” said PennDOT Acting Secretary Mike Carroll. “The time spent in training supports many safe miles of riding by helping riders sharpen reflexes and hone the split-second decision-making abilities required to safely operate a motorcycle.”

PennDOT’s statewide third-party motorcycle safety training providers offer many training classes. A full list of providers and their locations can be found on PennDOT’s PAMSP page on our website.

Successful completion of a basic or intermediate course waives the requirement to take a skills test at a PennDOT Driver License Center for those over the age of 18 and automatically earns the permit holder their motorcycle license. Motorcycle permit holders who complete a 3-wheel basic course will earn a motorcycle license with a restriction prohibiting the operation of a 2-wheel motorcycle.

Classes can be scheduled at multiple locations throughout Pennsylvania, and class schedules are coordinated by each third-party training provider at each individual location. Individuals interested in training should contact the training providers directly or check their websites for class availability, as additional courses may be offered, and providers may offer additional walk-in or waiting list opportunities.

The 16-hour Basic Riding Course (BRC), which consists of in-class or virtual instruction and practical riding, provides valuable training for new riders and gives experienced riders the opportunity to polish their skills and correct any unsafe riding habits they may have developed. Students are responsible for providing all protective gear. Act 84 of 2012 established the requirement that all permit holders under the age of 18 must successfully complete the BRC to receive their motorcycle license.

The eight-hour Intermediate Riding Course allows skilled riders to refresh their safety knowledge and hone their on-road skills. Students taking this clinic must provide their own motorcycle and protective gear and provide proof of insurance, current registration, and inspection for their motorcycle.

During the 3-Wheel Riding Course, riders learn the same skills and safety strategies taught in BRC, except on a 3-wheeled motorcycle. The clinic is comprised of classroom instruction and riding exercises. The majority of students must provide their own motorcycle and all of their own protective gear and provide proof of insurance, current registration and inspection for their motorcycle. However, select locations offering the course have 3-wheeled motorcycles on hand for student use. Please check with the location before signing up for a course.

The Advanced Riding Course, a one-day clinic for experienced riders who want to enhance their safety skills through attitude and awareness, rounds out the PAMSP offerings. The clinic is designed to enhance a rider’s ability to avoid a crash through honing their decision-making abilities, riding strategies, risk management and rider behavior and choices. Students taking this clinic must provide their own motorcycle and protective gear and provide proof of insurance, current registration and inspection for their motorcycle.

Additional classes and locations will continue to be added throughout the riding season. Registration for the 2023 training season is ongoing.

