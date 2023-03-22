Police Asking for Public’s Help With Information on Theft of Seven Vehicles, Two Trailers

CORNPLANTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin are asking for the public’s help with information regarding thefts of several vehicles in Cornplanter Township.

According to a release issued by PSP Franklin on Tuesday, March 21, troopers are actively investigating a theft of seven stolen vehicles and two trailers that were removed/sold from a property located on State Route 227. in The Village of Plumer, Cornplanter Township, Venango County, starting in June of 2022.

Troopers were made aware of these thefts in December of 2022, and since then they have recovered several vehicles so far.

Items that are still not accounted for are:

1. 2006 Car Haul Trailer (Enclosed);

2. 12 ft. Aluminum Fishing Boat;

3. Chevy C65 Truck;

4. Volkswagen Cambric, black in color;

5. 9-foot snow plow with teeth painted design on it;

6. 92 Chevy truck, painted design on it;

7. 72 Duce and Half Military Vehicle with decontamination trailer;

8. 82 Brown and Tan Bronco with a blown motor;

9. Chevy Silverado Duramax; and

10. Cub Cadet mower and snow blowers.

Troopers have several suspects in this case, and charges are pending at this time.

The suspects are a 57-year-old male and a 44-year-old male, both of Oil City.

The victims are a 50-year-old female, a 56-year-old male, and a 20-year-old male, all of Oil City.

Police also listed the following vehicles that were stolen: a 1972 Camouflage All-Terrain Vehicle, a 2006 silver/aluminum Mercedes-Benz, and a 1994 Green Utility Trailer.

Anyone with information regarding these vehicles and other items removed from this property is asked to contact PSP Franklin at 814-676-6596 and refer to PA23-352368.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.