Police Release Details of Assault That Led to Warrant Served on Local Man in Clarion Borough

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Authorities have released the details of a crime that led to a heavy police presence outside a South Street residence on Thursday, March 16.

(Photo and video courtesy of Nate Ragon.)

According to court documents, the Clarion Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 37-year-old Dustin Hawk, of Clarion, in Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office on March 7.

Clarion Borough Police Officers were dispatched to a residence on South Street in Clarion Borough around 12:02 a.m. on Tuesday, March 7, for a report of a past domestic incident. Officers arrived at the residence and spoke to the caller who had a laceration above her right eye with blood running down her face, according to a criminal complaint.

The victim stated that her boyfriend, Dustin Hawk, had punched her in the face at his apartment on South Street, the complaint indicates.

An officer asked the victim if she wanted an ambulance, and she refused. Officers took photographs of her injuries and asked her to write out a statement as to what happened.

The victim wrote the following statement:

“We was arguing back n forth on his roof I was yelling out window he punched me in my face. (A known female) was yelling, calling me a (expletive.) I called him a (expletive) and yelled some more. I had head out the window, he punched me in the face, I threw my phone at him.”

According to the complaint, officers searched for Hawk at several addresses, but he was unable to be located. Hawk did not answer phone calls.

According to Clarion Borough Police Chief Bill Peck, officers arrested Hawk on an outstanding arrest warrant on Thursday evening, March 16.

“(Hawk) was a perp going into the residence, and he would not come to the door, so we went in after him,” Peck told exploreClarion.com.

Witnesses say several police cars blocked the streets as officers entered the home with their guns drawn.

Hawk was arraigned on Wednesday, March 16, on the following charges in front of District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Unable to post $25,000.00 monetary bail, he was placed in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, April 4.

