Ronald E. Kerr, 88, of Titusville, passed away Monday evening March 20, 2023 at the Titusville Area Hospital following an extended illness.

Ron was born on November 5, 1934 in Titusville, a son of the late Everett and Freda Morris Kerr.

He was married to Barbara Ohl on April 25, 1959.

Ron was a graduate of Colestock High School, class of 1953.

He was a veteran having served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict.

Ron was a dairy farmer and was a partner with his uncle Harry T. Kerr in the operation of the Kerr Hill Farm.

Ron was the agricultural loan officer for Titusville Trust Company, PennBank, Integra Bank, and National City Bank.

He also was the manager for the Union City office of Integra Bank for several years.

In addition, he also was a loan officer for the NW Planning Commission.

Ron had served on various boards including the Crawford County Fair Board and Penn Soil RC & D Board.

He was a member of the Titusville Chamber of Commerce and of the Rotary Club.

He was a lifelong member of the Bethel United Methodist Church.

He had also served as treasurer of the Union Cemetery.

Ron had attended Public Affairs Leadership School at Penn State.

He was the first banker selected for the Crawford County Hall of Fame and was Titusville Citizen of the Year recipient in 2004.

Ron was also a member of the Bruce Shorts Post 5958 VFW, the Titusville Lodge No. 754 F&AM, and was involved with Relay For Life.

He was very proud to have started “Titusville Day” at the Crawford County Fair.

He enjoyed farming all his life and was involved in many community activities.

Ron is survived by his wife Barbara of Titusville; three children, Gwen Come and husband Jim of Titusville, Russell “Rusty” Kerr and wife Evelyn of Titusville, and Jeffrey Kerr and wife Ann of Corry; four grandchildren, Jacquelyn Slater and husband John, Joel Kerr and wife Jen, Seth Come and wife Erin, and Brianne Lipke and husband Robbie; five great grandchildren, Joel, Morgan, and Blake Slater, Emmett and Amelia Come-O’Neill; a brother, Clyde “Ted” Kerr and wife April of North East; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Ione Zazado; and two brothers, Gerald “Jerry” Kerr and Steven “Nick” Kerr.

Friends may call at the Gordon B Garrett Funeral Home 303 N. Washington St. Titusville, PA 16354 on Thursday March 23rd from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM.

The funeral service will be conducted on Friday at 11:00 AM at the Bethel United Methodist Church 15068 PA 89 Titusville, PA 16354 with Rev. Greg Cox and Rev. Roger Peterson officiating.

Interment will be in Union Cemetery.

The family asks that memorials be made to “Take Pride” and mailed to the Titusville Area Chamber of Commerce 202 W. Central Ave. Titusville, PA 16354 or to the Titusville Area Chamber of Commerce for a donation to Titusville Day at the Crawford County Fair.

Online condolences can be made to the family at https://www.garrettfuneralhomeinc.com/.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.