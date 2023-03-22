Ruth Ann Showers, age 84, of Clarion, passed away peacefully on March 21, 2023 at Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born in Brookville on July 1, 1938 to the late Clarence and Jane (Reitz) Yeaney.

She married the love of her life, William Francis Showers, on June 16, 1955 who preceded her in death in 2010.

Ruth was a hostess at a number of local restaurants in the area.

She also worked at the Children’s Shop in Clarion.

Ruth had a Ministry of love throughout her life, from her beloved husband and three sons and their families to those needing her special compassionate touch in the communities of Clarion and the First Presbyterian Church.

As a faithful leader and member in Bible studies, women’s circle groups, the choir, children’s ministries, youth club, and Caring Callers, Ruth was the first to respond with her “made with love” baked goods and caring presence.

“Grandma Ruthie’s” special love of children and teaching was shared with many families as she helped to raise and nurture the little ones.

Ruth loved to love on people, but her greatest love of all were children.

After raising three boys, something inside of her would not let go of the joy she experienced teaching young soles to make a difference in this world.

It started as a request to hold a small child in church in an attempt to calm the innocent cries.

This developed into a new mission in life to spread her loving nature to many families, thus extending the Showers’ family tenfold, through caring for many pre-school children for years.

All the while she still had time to care for her ‘Willy’ as he was her rock in life.

The next chapter in life after losing her ‘Willy’ included numerous events with her beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren; many excursions with her loving sister, Linda Yeaney, and being cared for by her loving son, Richard Showers.

A very special thank you to all of her friends.

All of the visits to the nursing home, cards and support over the years will be forever cherished.

Surviving are three sons: Michael (Sandy) Showers of Sheffield, PA., Richard Showers of Clarion and Jeffrey (Benji) Showers of Cranberry Twp; one sister, Linda Yeaney of Corry.

Ruth is also survived by her grandchildren: William (Beth) Showers, Leah Showers, Jordan Showers, Jasmine Showers, Jessica Boyce, Nicholas Boyce; in addition, three great-grandchildren.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, husband, William Showers, and brother, Ray Yeaney, and also two sets of twin siblings who passed in infancy.

Friends and family will be received from 9am to 11am on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at the First Presbyterian Church: 700 Wood St. Clarion, Pa 16214.

A funeral service will immediately follow at 11am with Rev. Rebecca Mihm officiating.

Interment will be at New Rehoboth-Greenville Presbyterian Church Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the staff of the Clarion Healthcare Center, Aseracare Hospice, and Life -NWPA for all of the care they gave to our mother and sister.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Ruth’s name to Tri-County Animal Rescue: 9562 Rt. 322 Shippenville, PA 16254.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

