Sandra “Sandy” Jean Obenrader

Wednesday, March 22, 2023 @ 08:03 AM

Posted by Adrian Weber

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-2GfsiX569YkSandra “Sandy” Jean Obenrader, 67, of Tionesta, died on Monday, March 20, 2023 at Titusville Hospital.

She was born May 4, 1955, in Oil City, PA, daughter of the late Valjean Marie Gilbert Silvis and the late Max LeRoy Silvis.

Sandy graduated from North Clarion High School, Frills Corners, PA.

She was of Methodist faith.

She retired from the County of Forest.

Sandy is survived by four sons: Chad and his wife Jill of Rixford, PA; Adam and his wife Tawni of Transfer, PA; Nikolai (Nik) and his wife Courtney of Wellsburg, WV; and Tyler and his wife Kristin of Tionesta, PA.

She is also survived by six grandsons: Jared of Rixford, PA; Haden, Chance and Rhyder of Transfer, PA; Carter of Tionesta, PA; Reed of Wellsburg, WV; and three granddaughters Brynlin of Transfer, PA and Ava and Ryleigh of Tionesta, PA.

She is also survived by one brother: Bob Silvis and his wife Peg of Tionesta, PA.

One nephew Rob Silvis of Niles, OH.

Three nieces: Tracy Silvis and her friend Heather Murphy (Anthony and Teagan) of Olympia, WA; Stacy Wolbert of Lucinda, PA; Nicole Daily and her husband Chuck of Lickingville, PA; a great-nephew Caleb Daily and a great niece Sierrah Daily both of Lickingville, PA.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandparents, Chalmer and Margaret Silvis (Lickingville, PA); Clyde and Ruth Gilbert (Tionesta, PA) and Baby Obenrader (Wellsburg, WV).

Borland-Ensminger Funeral Home, Inc. in Leeper, PA is in charge of the arrangements.

As per her wishes there will be no visitation or funeral services.

Sandy wished to be cremated and on a windy day throw her ashes off the top of the lighthouse so that she may travel the world.

A celebration of Life will be held by her sons at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made in her memory to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, WNY Chapter, 100 College Parkway Suite 280, Williamsville, NY 14221.

Online condolences may be made to the family at borlandensmingerfh.com.


