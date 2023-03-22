Destination Dallas: Kahle’s Kitchens Donates $10K to NC Robotics Teams to Help Cover Costs of Participation in World Competition

LEEPER, Pa. (EYT) – Kahle’s Kitchens of Leeper donated $10,000.00 on Tuesday to the North Clarion School District Robotics teams to help cover the cost of travel, lodging, meals, and registration fees in the VEX Robotics World Championship in Dallas, Texas.

Pictured above: From left to right – Stacie Wurster, Controller at Kahle’s Kitchens; Scott Fair, General Manager of Kahle’s Kitchens; Nicole Fair, team member of North Clarion Robotics; Steven Young, Superintendent of North Clarion County School District.

Kahle’s Kitchens, located at 7488 PA Route 36 in Leeper, sees the donation as an investment, not only so these kids can compete at the highest of levels in robotics, but also in their local future economy, as well.

“The opportunity is here, there are businesses here locally that use robotic technology and will continue to do so as the technology and industry grow,” said Scott Fair, General Manager of Kahle’s Kitchens and father of Nicole Fair. Nicole Fair is part of the state-winning robotics team that took home top honors at the VEX Robotics Western Pennsylvania State Championship on March 10 at PennWest-Clarion University.

The memo of the check reads “Ephesians 4-29” which reads in New International: “Do not let any unwholesome talk come out of your mouths, but only what is helpful for building others up according to their needs, that it may benefit those who listen.”

PHOTO: Superintendent Steven Young gets the $10,000.00 check handoff from Scott Fair in a Kahle’s Kitchens workshop on March 21.

A total of 20 students and three coaches plan to attend the competition in Dallas. In total, 2,900 teams and 29,000 students, representing over 40 countries from all around the world, are set to compete at the VEX Robotics World Championships.

A GoFundMe account, that was organized by North Clarion School District High School Principal Ed Baumcratz has raised $4,030.00 as of 7:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 22.

According to the GoFundMe page, the money raised “will go directly towards covering the costs associated with participating in the VEX Robotics Competition. Your donation will help ensure that all team members can travel to Dallas, stay in a safe and comfortable hotel, eat healthy meals, and compete to the best of their abilities.”

To help support this cause and make a donation, click here.

North Clarion School District Robotics Students Attending in Dallas:

North Clarion High School: Andrew Castner, Nicole Fair, Owen Shaffer, Patrick Young, Kaleb Wolbert, Julian Bellotti, Logan Bish, Luke Dinger, Jack Pappas, Jackson Nicewonger, and Tyler Swaim.

North Clarion Elementary School: Ariona Brady, Jacob Cyphert, Kinsley Freeman, Robert Moats, Ashton Bogel, Dominic Carulli, Ethan Hastings, Shawn Mahle, and Dawson Rhoads.

About the VEX Robotics Competition

More than 11,500 teams from 40 countries are participating in the VEX Robotics Competition, where students in grades 6 through 12 compete in local, regional, national, and world tournaments.

The VEX Robotics Competition Spin Up takes place on a 12’x12′ square field, where two alliances composed of two teams each play against each other. The game involves scoring discs in high goals worth five points each, owning rollers for ten points each, and covering tiles for three bonus points each. During the last 10 seconds of the match, there are no horizontal expansion limits.

The competition fosters STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) skills and soft skills like communication and collaboration, with 95% of participants reporting increased interest in pursuing STEM-related careers.

Tournaments are held year-round, culminating in the VEX Robotics World Championship each April.

About the VEX IQ Competition

In the VEX IQ Competition, students in grades 4 through 8 from over 45 countries participate in local, regional, national, and world tournaments.

The competition involves teamwork challenges, where two teams work together to maximize their score, and a robot skills challenge, where one robot plays alone against the clock.

Additionally, students participate in a STEM research project using the scientific method to solve a challenge.

The game played in the VEX IQ Competition is called Slapshot, which is played on a rectangular field with two robots competing in teamwork matches to score points using 2.5-inch diameter discs. The competition also includes driving skills matches, which are entirely driver-controlled, and programming skills matches, which are autonomous with limited human interaction.

The goal of the game is to score as many points as possible with an alliance partner by scoring discs in goal zones, removing discs, and touching contact zones at the end of the match.

Photos by Adrian Weber

