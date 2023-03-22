 

SPONSORED: Riverhill Battery Warehouse Has Batteries of All Shapes & Sizes

Wednesday, March 22, 2023 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer


Riverhill Battery Warehouse
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Riverhill Battery Warehouse has batteries of all shapes and sizes.

They carry batteries for house phones to bulldozers. Riverhill Battery Warehouse has battery products for it all:

  • Alkaline Batteries
  • Automotive Batteries
  • Battery Chargers
  • Button Cell Batteries
  • Camera & Camcorder Batteries
  • Gell Cell Batteries
  • Lawn & Garden Batteries
  • Lighting & Escort Equipment Batteries
  • Marine Deep Cycle Batteries
  • Motorcycle Batteries
  • Power Wheels Batteries
  • Phone Batteries
  • Rechargeable Batteries

Not sure if they have the battery you are looking for? Give them a call at 814-227-2123 or stop by and see them in Shippenville or Brookville.

Battery Warehouse 2

Riverhill Battery Warehouse also offers a full line of services to make your next battery purchase easy:

  • Free battery and charging system tests;
  • Custom built cables for special applications;
  • Assembly of specialty and O.E. battery packs;
  • Full line of battery chargers in stock;
  • Accessories for many battery powered items; and
  • Official Battery Recycling Center.

auto 2

For pricing and options stop by Riverhill Battery Warehouse:

11041 Route 322
Shippenville, PA 16254
Phone: 814-227-2123

135 Allegheny Blvd
Brookville, PA 15825
Phone: 814-849-0175

Riverhill Battery Warehouse Hours:

Monday through Friday: 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

For more information, visit TheBatteryHouse.com or call 814-227-2123.

riverhill-battery-warehouse


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
