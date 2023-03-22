West Park Rehab & Diagnostics to Host Free Webinar on March 29
Wednesday, March 22, 2023 @ 12:03 AM
SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – West Park Rehab’s Mike Stablein SPT, RND, CSSD, CSCS, is hosting a free webinar on Nutrition and Inflammation: Tips for Living a Healthy Life on Wednesday, March 29th.
The webinar will take place at 12:00 p.m. via Zoom.
To register please email: [email protected]
Everyone who registers will be entered for a chance to win a raffle basket from Core Goods in Oil City.
West Park Rehab & Diagnostics Offices
Franklin: 814-437-6191
Seneca: 814-493-8631.
Visit West Park Rehab & Diagnostics online: https://westparkrehab.com/
