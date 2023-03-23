Clarion County Historical Series: Remembering The Modern Diner
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – If you mention the words “Modern Diner” to anyone who worked, lived, or went to school in Clarion during the 1940s to 1973, you’re likely to get a one-word response: Thelma.
Thelma Fox was waitress supreme and even owner for most of that time until 1973 when the Gallagher family purchased the property to build a modern drug store that would be eventually the former CVS. The modern diner sat in the space now occupied by a drive-through and a small part of the Dunkin’ Donuts.
This first part of the series will concentrate on what individuals remember about the diner and how it touched their lives. We asked members of the growing up in Clarion Facebook page to send their comments, and we have included most of those remarks:
The modern diner never closed for the most part until it was sold in 1973. Open any time of the day, it even developed its reputation as the Midnight Diner. Through those doors passed many people who worked in downtown Clarion, families out for a treat, or a club meeting place, or a stopping place between the Orpheum and Garby, or even combined with stops at the Ross dances. At one time or another, they were all probably looking for French fries smothered in gravy or comfort food.
Part Two will include a little more about the history, including an interview with an individual who lived in an upstairs apartment above the Modern Diner for 12 years.
We Remember the Modern Diner
Connie Musi Swartzwelder
Found this today while going through old family albums: Garby Theater on the left, Sunoco station owned then by Joe O’Brian, Wimpy’s Modern Diner, and the house next door.
If you remember the Modern Diner, beside the Sunoco beside the Garby—the owner was Wimpy Giles. He was thought to resemble this cartoon character-hence his nickname “Wimpy.”
Susan Mitchell
Years ago, my late husband, Jack Lowe, and I wrote a play based on Clarion County trivia and folklore. One of the questions was who was the dishwasher at the diner in the 1950s?
It was Judge Charles Alexander.
Mary Anna Wagner
I worked at The Modern Diner when I was 17 years old as a waitress. (I always called it Thelma’s.) I lived in an apartment on Main Street and worked at Thelma’s full-time. My shift was from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Thelma would waitress when needed, clean tables, work in the kitchen, or do whatever it took to keep the restaurant running smoothly.
Thelma treated us like family, and it made going to work enjoyable. The diner was a place where people would come to enjoy their meals, and it was a very laid-back place – one that people kept coming back to because it was so welcoming.
I had my regulars, and I looked forward to them coming in for their meals. Some people would even request me as their waitress! It was a wonderful place to work.
Terry Harnish
Each morning my dad would go into get the mail then go across to the Diner for a cup of coffee. It was also time to catch up on community gossip since several other people were there doing the same thing.
I worked for Thelma at the Modern Diner over 50 years ago. I had been previously employed by Owens Illinois Glass factory but due to some interpersonal problem they weren’t hiring anyone who had family working there, hence I couldn’t be rehired, therefore I got a job at the Diner on the morning shift. What I liked about diners then was the fact we all wore matching white dresses…also hosiery.
Everything was so pristine and clean…we didn’t have to wear hairnets there either. Thelma was a great boss…she kept the floor clean by using a bucket and mopping herself instead of having help do it. Yes, the pies were delicious…we got one meal as part of our wages but had to pay for the pie if we wanted dessert. I loved Thelma Fox and miss people like her…I miss the 50-70 tunes on the jukeboxes at the booths…those truly were the good ole days. There was a lot of construction going on at Clarion College then so the place had a thriving ongoing business.
Dave McClain
My best remembrances of the Modern Diner are Saturday nights, from the late 60’s, and early 70’s, when Clarion was a destination instead of a drive-through (Ross dances, two theaters running, several restaurants open). The Modern Diner was a great stop before heading home. A real diner, with a real diner short order menu (never remember ever having a bad meal there). The interior was absolute Americana. They had round covered seats, at the counter, that you could spin with your hand at more RPMs than you can imagine (I think, the padded tops had red vinyl covers at the time). There was a big jukebox near the front door and terminals on the counter and at the booths (fifty cents probably got you a half hour’s worth of plays). I never remember a time when there wasn’t a fair number of patrons there, and never remember anyone being rowdy, but always still enough seats available. There was one waitress at the time, who it seems was there forever, I’ll guess she was in her late 30s or early 40s at the time. She was always so friendly to the customers. I wish I could remember her name.
Joy Lignelli
Dad, Lee, and I ate there on Fridays while Mom was getting her weekly ‘do. I remember chomping on the sugar cubes. Lee and Dad always ordered the hot roast beef/gravy sandwiches. I was a super picky eater but remember the chocolate milkshakes!!!
Cheri Flick
I frequently spent late nights and early morning hours with my college friends stuffed tightly into a booth. It was the best! I had my wedding rehearsal dinner there in 1968. I can’t remember if it was always there but in 1968 there was a room to the right of the front door for events. I still can picture Thelma. She was a hard-working lady. Wonderful memories!
Kay Ordiway Clark
On Friday nights, after the game, we’d crowd into the booths for hamburgers, French fries, and Cokes —hold the hamburgers until midnight! The Catholic friends couldn’t eat meat on Fridays. So out would come the fries and cokes —and at midnight — ta-dah! – the hamburgers would appear.
Mike Tharan
During the early and mid-’60s, on weekends we would watch the first movie at the Orpheum, then hurry down to the Garby for the 9 to 9:30 movie, and later, The Modern Diner for their famous open-faced roast beef sandwich and fries “smothered” with gravy. I can still bring back my memories of the comfort of that late evening diner atmosphere. Ah…
John Spence
Thelma was the only person in my memory who could hold two eggs in one hand and crack ‘em both onto a hot grill. Quite a place it was.
Sherrie Rice Smith
Silly as this might sound, my memories are pretty simple. Chocolate milk! We rarely got that at home. It tasted so good. And the fries and burgers! I was also so curious about the jukeboxes and how they operated.
It was just a rare treat to eat there, and the food just seemed to taste so amazing.
As far as the Garby – I remember the IC kids, and maybe every other kid in town was taken to the theatre for a film presentation of an opera. Which one? I have no recollection, (LA Boehme) but, sadly, I hate opera to this day. The best part of the day was getting out of school!
The first movies I remember seeing there were Georgy Girl and Sound of Music. Movies were another rare treat.
Betty Jo Banner
As a Girl Scouts, we would go caroling and then go to the diner for hot chocolate.
Jane Shultz Tretler
I remember it always being called Thelma’s.
Stan Denski
I first got to Clarion in the Summer of 1971 and slowly learned how to drink wine and stay out all night. I was 17 and we’d get those big round glass gallons of Gallo Burgundy and, by 3 or 4 in the morning, end up at the modern diner where I was introduced to the miracle that is French fries with brown gravy. I was reading Steinbeck’s Cannery Row and by the time the sun rose, I’d swear the sound and smell of the ocean was just on the other side of Main Street.
Kathy Curll-Hoenig
My Grandfather, Jim McDowell, owned McDowell Plumbing and Heating which is now Stallman’s on 68 at the crossroads by the old County Home near Sligo. He and Thelma were good friends and did all of her plumbing work when she needed it, and my Uncle Vanier Curll did all her electrical. Ruby Myers, who now lives in Curllsville worked there back in the day as a waitress, I think. Gosh, they had the best pies!
]Trace Ordiway
Open-faced roast beef sandwich. French fries with gravy. Waitress taking your order with a cig hanging on her lip.
Kenneth Miles
I worked at the gas station next door in 67-68., Martins Independent.
Jill Shirey Mays
My grandma baked pies there.
Janie Bevevino Campbell
The David Bevevino family ate at The Modern Diner every Thursday (for many years) after our mother got her hair done at the Doris/Anne Kerle Beauty Shop.
Marsha Gillingham Dawson
We went to Thelma’s on Sunday morning for toasted sticky buns. I met my husband there. He was on leave from the Seabees. His buddy didn’t know my address and he sent a telegram saying “Congratulations on your wedding day.” He sent it in care of The Modern Diner. We spent a lot of time there. Thelma gave it to me when I came in. I still have it. I have wonderful memories there.
Linda Simpson Woods
I remember one post-church family dinner, there about 1959. My little 3-4 yr. old sister embarrassed my Dad and my Grandmother (who was a waitress there at the time – Izzy Simpson). She slid off her chair, grabbed her plate, and it landed upside down on her chair. Everyone was great cleaning it up and getting her back in her seat with a new full plate.
Glenna Phipps Wilson
I worked there one summer; I think in 65 after graduation. Got quite an introduction to the real world for a very sheltered strait-laced girl. One drunk man left me a $5 tip for his bowl of chili. Another time I was making coffee in the big urn and had left the spicket open…got quite a burn from boiling water. Was very sad when I visited Clarion and discovered it was gone.
Barb Keatley
I started working at the Modern Dinner when I was sixteen. Thelma was a special person. Coffee was 10 cents a cup.
Chuck McLaughlin
French Fries and gravy! Yummy!
Carole Williams
I worked there 11 p.m.-7 a.m. as the dishwasher and short-order cook in the summer of 1967 or 1968. (I was home from IUP for the summer) Thelma was the owner then and lived upstairs. One night the deep frier caught on fire. No one knew what to do, so I had to go to the bottom of the stairs & yell up to Thelma. I finally got her awake & asked her what to do. She told me to pull the plug. I did & the fire went out. No more French fries with gravy that night. Speaking of gravy, I was supposed to save all the bones from T-bone steaks to throw in the pot to boil for gravy but I would throw them out. One night I was told to make the gravy. There was a big pot started but I had to pour the gravy coloring into it. The bottle slipped & I got too much in. That batch of gravy had a green tint & Thelma never told me to make gravy again. I really enjoyed working there & have been a night owl ever since)
An earlier memory, Wednesday night was bargain night at the Garby so my friend Shari Goheen Hindman and I would have a book due at the library. We’d then go to the movie for 50 cents, buy 1 gallon of gasoline next door for 25 cents, drive Main Street for a while & finish off the evening at the Modern Diner with 1/2 order of French fries and a small coke for 25 cents. We had a night of entertainment for a dollar. By the next week, we would have had to babysit for 2 hours so we could do it all again.
Bruce Rhoads
I remember the football team going there before a game.
Nanci Oakes Connors Shirrell
My first taste of French Fries with Gravy! A major treat — never came close after I left town.
Tim Corbett
I went to the Diner numerous times on visits to see my Grandmother, who lived at 626 Liberty St., almost directly behind the diner, on the corner Of Liberty St. and the alley that ran next to the Garby Theatre. The Diner served comfort food and real “homemade” entrees. I also ate there during my years attending Clarion State in the early 70s. It was a real slice of Americana for sure. Friendly service, tasty food, generous portions.
Sylvia Kiser
I used to love to go there for lunch when I worked at Wien’s store!
Melanie Shingledecker Parker
When I bowled on the Guiher Ford bowling team at Ragley’s (Tuesday Night Ladies League) our annual league banquets were held at Thelma’s.
I do remember spinning the tabletop jukebox selections and looking for songs to play.
Debbra Sue
I love reading everyone’s comments. What I wouldn’t do to have got to experience these times! Born in 69, I wouldn’t have any recollection of the times at the modern diner but I do have fond memories of Hermie’s store! I wish there were a place now like the Modern Diner where kids could go after games or a place that held dances. Although kids nowadays would probably consider that lame.
