7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
TodayRain, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. High near 59. Southwest wind 11 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
TonightRain and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of rain. Low around 34. Northwest wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
FridayA chance of rain before 9am, then a chance of showers, mainly between 9am and 3pm. Cloudy, with a high near 48. East wind around 6 mph becoming north in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday NightShowers, mainly after 3am. Low around 39. Northeast wind 6 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
SaturdayShowers, with thunderstorms also possible after 3pm. High near 58. Windy, with a southeast wind 23 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Saturday NightShowers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers between midnight and 3am. Low around 34. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
SundayMostly sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy.
Sunday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 30.
MondayA chance of rain after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday NightA chance of rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
TuesdayA chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday NightA chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
WednesdayPartly sunny, with a high near 44.
