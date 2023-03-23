Charles A. “Charlie” Moody, age 77, of Tionesta, PA, died suddenly in Tionesta.

He was born July 9, 1945 in Pittsburgh, PA, son of the late Ray Moody and Ann (Gerhart) Moody Jester, and his step-father, the late John Jester.

Charlie retired from US Steel, Homestead Works, Open Hearth #4, where he worked as a superintendent in purchasing.

When in Pittsburgh, he owned Moody Contracting, mostly an HVAC business.

Charlie was a bartender at Cougar Bobs in Kellettville, PA for many years.

He was a member of the Kellettville Sportsman Club, the Marienville VFW, Tionesta Lions Club, and the Fryburg Sportsmans Club.

Charlie was well known for his desire and ability of selling raffle tickets.

Surviving are his companion better known as his “better-half,” Carol A. Luketic of Tionesta, and her son Todd Downy of Pittsburgh.

One son, Marty A. Moody of Niles, Ohio.

A sister, Vi Catone and her husband Bob of Pittsburgh.

In addition to his parents and step-father he was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce C. Moody who died October 21, 2006.

A son died at the age of thirteen, John Moody.

Two brothers are also deceased, Edward and Robert Moody.

There will be no public visitation.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Norman J. Wimer Funeral Home of Tionesta.

Online condolences can be made to the family at https://www.wimerfuneralhome.com/.

