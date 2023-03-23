 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Spicy Sweet Potato Chips & Cilantro Dip

Thursday, March 23, 2023 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

This irresistible combo could become your new signature snack food!

Ingredients

2 to 3 large sweet potatoes (1-3/4 pounds), peeled and cut into 1/8-inch slices
2 tablespoons canola oil

1 teaspoon chili powder
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon taco seasoning
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon ground cumin
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper

Dip:
3/4 cup mayonnaise
1/2 cup sour cream
2 ounces cream cheese, softened
4-1/2 teaspoons minced fresh cilantro
1-1/2 teaspoons lemon juice
1/2 teaspoon celery salt
1/8 teaspoon pepper

Directions

-Preheat oven to 400°. Place sweet potatoes in a large bowl. In a small bowl, mix oil and seasonings; drizzle over potatoes and toss to coat.

-Arrange half the sweet potatoes in a single layer in 2 ungreased 15x10x1-in. baking pans. Bake for 25-30 minutes or until golden brown, turning once. Repeat with remaining sweet potatoes.

-In a small bowl, beat dip ingredients until blended. Serve with chips.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


