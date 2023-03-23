Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Spicy Sweet Potato Chips & Cilantro Dip

This irresistible combo could become your new signature snack food!

Ingredients

2 to 3 large sweet potatoes (1-3/4 pounds), peeled and cut into 1/8-inch slices

2 tablespoons canola oil



1 teaspoon chili powder1/2 teaspoon garlic powder1/2 teaspoon taco seasoning1/4 teaspoon salt1/4 teaspoon ground cumin1/4 teaspoon pepper1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper

Dip:

3/4 cup mayonnaise

1/2 cup sour cream

2 ounces cream cheese, softened

4-1/2 teaspoons minced fresh cilantro

1-1/2 teaspoons lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon celery salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

Directions

-Preheat oven to 400°. Place sweet potatoes in a large bowl. In a small bowl, mix oil and seasonings; drizzle over potatoes and toss to coat.

-Arrange half the sweet potatoes in a single layer in 2 ungreased 15x10x1-in. baking pans. Bake for 25-30 minutes or until golden brown, turning once. Repeat with remaining sweet potatoes.

-In a small bowl, beat dip ingredients until blended. Serve with chips.

