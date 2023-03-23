Clarion Limestone FFA Chapter Competes at Spring Roundup Competition in New Castle

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (EYT) — The Clarion-Limestone Chapter of FFA (Future Farmers of America) competed at the Spring Roundup competition at the New Castle Vo Tech earlier this month.

There were seven schools in attendance on Friday, March 10, including Blackhawk area, Mohawk area, Wilmington area, Moniteau area, Laurel Area, Northwestern area, and Clarion-Limestone area.

The students competed in Agriculture Mechanics and Small Engines.

In Agriculture Mechanics, the students had to compete in welding, wiring electrical circuits, a handwritten test on Agricultural mechanics, and an estimation of building materials for a 30-foot by 40-foot storage building from the footer to the steel roofing. There were 50 competitors overall.

All Clarion-Limestone students finished in the top 24 spots.

Korbin Kemmer took 2nd, Brady Henry 3rd, Nick Aaron 4th, and Ty Rankin 5th.

Clarion-Limestone had 8 other students in the top 24.

Four Clarion-Limestone students also competed in the same competition for Small Engines. They rounded out in the top 15. They had to take a small engine repair test and then complete a diagnostics and repair on a Briggs and Stratton small engine. They also had to complete a bill of repair for the customer.

The team will also be competing in a competition in early April at Redbank Valley, where they will give speeches on agricultural issues and conservation, and compete in a job interview process.

About the FFA program

Technological advances in America continue to influence the way students must prepare for their futures. Students entering the workforce need a strong knowledge base and the ability to comprehend the interaction of complex systems.

Employers want productive workers and managers that can access and use a broad range of information. The most sought-after employees are those who communicate effectively, continue to stay current with modern technology, and work successfully and effectively as individuals and as team members.

Students with these skills and abilities are more competitive in the job market, receive financial rewards, and are selected for advancement. Agricultural Technology and Mechanical Systems are comprised of strong technical content and complemented by the development of practical, hands-on skills. The subject matter areas and skill development practices have been grouped into five systems areas, so named because of the complex interaction and synergistic processes common to agriculture.

Mastery of the subject matter and skills common to the systems’ areas:

– Effective communication skills;

– Superior problem-solving techniques;

– An understanding of modern technology; and

– The ability to function as individuals and team members working together.

Event Areas

The National FFA Agricultural Technology and Mechanical Systems Career Development Event is divided into the following areas. Each area includes competencies common to agriculture. Students will be assessed on their proficiency as individuals and as a team. Specific competencies will be identified annually from the following areas:

– Machinery and Equipment: Repair and maintenance, materials handling, processing, adjustments, metal fabrication.

– Electricity: AC/DC power, electrical safety, electrical standards, sensing devices, electrical wiring, controls, electronics, motors and other electrical loads, operating instructions, and manufacturer’s recommendations.

– Compact Equipment: Mechanical power, electrical power, hydraulic power, engine operation, maintenance, troubleshooting, and repair.

– Structures: Structures, storage, concrete, masonry, plumbing, electrical, fabrication, construction, building materials, ventilation, heating, and air conditioning.

– Environment and Natural Resources: Water quality, sustainable agricultural practices, soil and water conservation, surveying, biological waste handling.

The students in the Industrial Arts and the Agriculture department have also been very busy completing many projects. They are currently making another 10-foot by 24-foot rough-cut hemlock shed for a customer.

They are also making 8-foot by 8-foot steel tables that will be used by another customer for CNC router tables.

Students are still making fire pits with the plasma table and MIG welders and a variety of woodshop projects for customers and themselves. Also, the laser engraver has become very popular for students to make many projects.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.