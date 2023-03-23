Emily Weaver Named Executive Director of Friends of Drake Well

TITUSVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – The board of directors of Friends of Drake Well, Inc., has named Emily Weaver as the organization’s new executive director.

Weaver, a native of Clarion County, started her new role on February 13, 2023, supervising the community-based non-profit which partners with the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission (PHMC) in the operation of Drake Well Museum and Park in Titusville, Pa.

Weaver held previous roles as curator/site administrator of the Fort Pitt Block House in Pittsburgh, assistant director of alumni engagement with the Clarion University Foundation, and, most recently, WIOA Title I case manager for Venango County with PA CareerLink under Equus Workforce Solutions.

She holds a Bachelor of Arts in history from the Clarion University of Pennsylvania and a Master of Arts degree in public history from Duquesne University. She is also a published author, having written a history of the Fort Pitt Block House in 2013 as part of its 250th-anniversary celebration.

She currently resides in Oil City with her husband and daughter.

Weaver completed a PHMC internship at Drake Well Museum in 2007 while still an undergrad at Clarion University.

“I am excited to be back at Drake Well,” she said, “I always wanted to come back to work here because of the history and the people. I loved reading about the story of Drake Well and our region when I was growing up. The location of the museum is beautiful, too, surrounded by Oil Creek and Oil Creek State Park.”

Working together with Drake Well Museum site administrator Michael Knecht and his staff along with dozens of volunteers, Weaver has had a great start to her new position and is looking forward to the future.

“I learn something new here every day. Everyone has been very helpful and patient as I get acclimated to the position,” Weaver added.

The new director is already hard at work on marketing the museum and its upcoming events for 2023, including the Oil Creek 5 &13 Stacked Trail Races which is scheduled for May 20th.

She also plans to bolster museum membership.

“We have various membership levels including a family membership for $50 offering free admission to not only Drake Well Museum but also the visitor center at Historic Pithole City [operated by the PHMC and Friends of Drake Well] and discounted admission to special events,” Weaver explained, “It’s a great deal for families and encourages folks to come up to Drake Well to learn more about the importance of our area in the development of the early oil industry.”

More information on membership and its core benefits can be found at www.drakewell.org or by contacting Weaver at 814-827-2797.

Located off Route 8 south of Titusville, Drake Well Museum and Park is open year-round. Hours of operation are currently Friday through Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., November 1st to March 31st, and Wednesday through Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. beginning April 1st through October 31st. Drake Well Museum and Park is administered by the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission in partnership with Friends of Drake Well, Inc., a non-profit community-based organization, and is part of the Pennsylvania Trails of History® (www.PATrailsofHistory.com).

For more information about Drake Well Museum and its programs, visit www.drakewell.org, call 814-827-2797, or find them on Facebook at Drake Well Museum and Park.

